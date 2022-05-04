Laurinburg police look for man who robbed convenience store

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Laurinburg police are looking for a man with a gun who robbed a convenience store Tuesday evening.

Police were called at 7:30 p.m. to Rob’s Convenience store at 130 S. Caledonia Road where a clerk told officers a man wearing a camouflage hoodie entered the store with a gun and demanded money.

The man got away with an undisclosed amount of money after leaving the store and heading toward McKay Street, police said.

The suspect is about 5-feet-9 inches tall and weighs between 160 and 180 pounds, police said. He was last seen wearing the hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Laurinburg police at 910-276-3211 or Scotland Crimestoppers at 910-266-8146.

