Nakobe Dean: Inside look at how ‘rah-rah’ Kirby Smart challenges players in developing NFL talent

Nakobe Dean Georgia inside linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the Bulldogs' game with Tennessee in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh)

ATHENS — Kirby Smart makes no apologies for who he is, a no-nonsense championship-driven coach who has no time for mediocrity or less than 100 percent effort on his football field.

Georgia football players will tell you, it’s a program that isn’t for everyone, as Philadelphia Eagles rookie linebacker Nakobe Dean recently recalled.

“I’d be sleepy from doing homework all day, and I’d stay up, and I had to mature and find a good bedtime, because there was nobody telling me to go to sleep,” Dean said on the Eagles Draft Central Podcast.

“And I remember Coach Smart coming to me and was like, ‘I can tell you are sleepy, are you doing homework all night?’ And I was like, “yeah,” and he was like ‘I don’t care.’ "

