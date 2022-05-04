ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Zephyrhills woman, 25, killed in I-75 crash involving speeding car

By Josh Fiallo
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d8Io0_0fSizgnx00
Check tampabay.com for the latest breaking news and updates. [ Photo illustration by ASHLEY DYE and LUIS SANTANA | Times ]

TAMPA — A 25-year-old Zephyrhills woman was killed Tuesday night in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 in North Tampa, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.

The driver of a Honda Accord was traveling north at a “high rate of speed” about 10 p.m. when it overtook and collided with a Chevy Cruz in which the woman was riding in the passenger seat, troopers said in a news release.

The impact forced the Cruz onto the median, where it struck a tree near mile marker 268. The impact killed the female passenger and seriously injured the Cruz’s driver, a 25-year-old Zephyrhills man.

The driver of the Accord lost control after impact and struck a light pole, the Highway Patrol said. Its driver, a 31-year-old Tampa man, and its passenger, a 27-year-old Tampa man, both had minor injuries.

A third vehicle, driven by a 53-year-old Tampa woman, was struck by either one or both vehicles, troopers said. Both its driver and passenger, a 52-year-old man from California, sustained minor injuries.

The Highway Patrol did not release the names of anyone involved or say whether charges are pending against the Accord’s driver.

Troopers said all six people involved were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Comments / 2

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa boy, 15, facing felony vehicular homicide charge in fatal crash

A 15-year-old Tampa boy is facing a vehicular homicide charge in connection to a crash that killed a 44-year-old woman in Plant City. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that Calvin Sanford has been identified as the driver of a stolen Nissan Frontier that fled from an attempted traffic stop in Tampa on March 12. He is being charged as an adult, agency spokesperson Merissa Lynn said.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

1 dead in fatal crash on State Road 60 in Hillsborough, troopers say

A 30-year-old Plant City man is dead after he was ejected during a crash on State Road 60 in Hillsborough County on Monday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The man lost control of his pickup truck, which crossed the median into the eastbound lanes and overturned near Smith Ryals Road around 3:24 p.m., the agency said in a news release. He was ejected from his vehicle.
PLANT CITY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Florida Cars
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Accidents
Tampa, FL
Accidents
City
Zephyrhills, FL
Tampa, FL
Cars
Zephyrhills, FL
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Video captures moment students are thrown from their seats as speeding car crashes into school bus

A new video released by the Albuquerque Police Department this week captured the terrifying moment a racing car crashed into a school bus full of middle school students, forcing it to roll over on its side as the children were launched in the air. A Ford Mustang careened into the bus carrying 23 students from George Sanchez Collaborative Community School on 23 February. Video recorded by an onboard camera shows the kids sitting in their seats before being flipped onto the windows piled on top of one another.The impact from the crash was so great it sent one child,...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 75#Traffic Accident#Chevy#The Highway Patrol
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Cars
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Woman dies after fall from fifth floor of hotel near Tampa airport

A woman fell to her death from the fifth floor of the Ramada by Wyndham Tampa Airport Westshore, Tampa police said in a statement Saturday. Detectives are investigating the death at the hotel at 1200 N Westshore Boulevard, located less than five miles from Tampa International Airport. Police did not release information on how she fell.
TAMPA, FL
The Independent

Woman recorded cell phone video of the moment she was accidentally shot and killed

A Texas woman recorded a cell phone video showing the moment that a man allegedly accidentally pulled the trigger of a handgun he though was unloaded and killed her.Karina Isabel Tobias, 21, died on 12 April, after succombing to gunshot injuries in an El Paso area hospital, according to officials.“Karina had an accident,” according to a GoFundMe page from her family, which has raised more than $8,000 for medical bills and funeral expenses. “Karina was a young (soul) full of life, full of dreams, and more than anything full of love to give.”A week later, police arrested 24-year-old Efrain...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man dies in automated car wash after leaving vehicle and becoming pinned in machinery

A 56-year-old man was killed after he left his car in the middle of a self-serve car wash and became pinned between his vehicle and the facility’s machinery, local authorities said in a statement.The Escondido Police Department said they received a call late Friday night regarding a report of an unresponsive man found inside Pearl Car Wash, an automated 24-hour car wash located on East Valley Parkway in Escondido, California, approximately 50 kilometres northeast of San Diego.When the investigators arrived at the scene, they found the 56-year-old pinned between his car and a part of the machinery operated at the...
ACCIDENTS
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
66K+
Followers
21K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy