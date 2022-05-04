Zephyrhills woman, 25, killed in I-75 crash involving speeding car

Check tampabay.com for the latest breaking news and updates. [ Photo illustration by ASHLEY DYE and LUIS SANTANA | Times ]

TAMPA — A 25-year-old Zephyrhills woman was killed Tuesday night in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 in North Tampa, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.

The driver of a Honda Accord was traveling north at a “high rate of speed” about 10 p.m. when it overtook and collided with a Chevy Cruz in which the woman was riding in the passenger seat, troopers said in a news release.

The impact forced the Cruz onto the median, where it struck a tree near mile marker 268. The impact killed the female passenger and seriously injured the Cruz’s driver, a 25-year-old Zephyrhills man.

The driver of the Accord lost control after impact and struck a light pole, the Highway Patrol said. Its driver, a 31-year-old Tampa man, and its passenger, a 27-year-old Tampa man, both had minor injuries.

A third vehicle, driven by a 53-year-old Tampa woman, was struck by either one or both vehicles, troopers said. Both its driver and passenger, a 52-year-old man from California, sustained minor injuries.

The Highway Patrol did not release the names of anyone involved or say whether charges are pending against the Accord’s driver.

Troopers said all six people involved were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.