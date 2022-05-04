Highest-grossing movie franchises

He may be directing the MCU's latest entry, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but Sam Raimi is primarily known for two big trilogies: Evil Dead and Spider-Man. The former is more of a cult phenomenon and the latter is one of the catalysts for the thriving current era of superhero films that Hollywood is still enjoying. The two franchises also seem to represent two sides of Raimi that are constantly at war with each other in his films. On one hand, there is the gonzo horror trailblazer with his signature blend of kinetic camerawork and absurd camp. On the other is his earnest brand of heroism full of affectingly broad emotions. The Evil Dead and Spider-Man movies appear at the opposite ends of the Raimi sensibility spectrum, but his first go at a superhero movie, Darkman, is an incredibly underrated flick, and a perfectly unstable brew of those opposing forces.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO