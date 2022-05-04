Highest-grossing movie franchises

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleAmong the most anticipated movies every year are the inevitable sequels and prequels to favorite films, from “Star Wars” to “Ghostbusters.” With so many popular film universes enthusiastically expanding and growing, we decided to take a look at some old favorites to see which franchises are the highest-grossing of all...

Collider

'The Expendables 4' CinemaCon Posters Reveal the Sequel's All-Star Cast

Almost twelve years ago, The Expendables came to theaters, launching a franchise that brings together legends of the action movie genre like Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, and more. Now, almost eight years after the release of The Expendables 3, fans are getting their first look at The Expendables 4. The look is coming from CinemaCon in the form of posters that tease the film’s tagline and the faces new and old fans can expect to see when the film hit theaters.
IndieWire

Jonathan Majors Says He Was Punched in the Face ‘100 Times’ While Filming ‘Creed III’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
theplaylist.net

Sam Raimi Says He’s Open To ‘Spider-Man 4’ As Tobey Maguire Cast As Charlie Chaplin In ‘Babylon’

After giving us his original “Spider-Man” trilogy, it’s exciting for many comic book movie fans that director Sam Raimi‘s finally returning to the world of Marvel Comics Raimi is in the director’s chair for the upcoming “Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness” allowing him to play the biggest sandbox in modern cinema, the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And while that film is starting to bubble with anticipation and is only a few short weeks away, Raimi isn’t closing the door on more Marvel, more specifically, his old Spider-Man character.
Collider

Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
The Hollywood Reporter

Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope,’ ‘Minions’ Sequel and ‘Jurassic World’ Finale Among Universal CinemaCon Highlights

“Nope.” That is Jordan Peele on whether he was about to present new footage of his Universal Pictures film today at CinemaCon. It’s also the title of his new horror entry, and the maestro has always loved keeping the mystery surrounding his projects like Us and Get Out intact before audiences get to experience the ride.More from The Hollywood ReporterUniversal Debuts First Look at Billy Eichner's Comedy 'Bros,' Starring All LGBTQ ActorsCinemaCon: Universal Unwraps First Look at Harvey Weinstein Movie 'She Said'Universal Drops Trailer for George Clooney, Julia Roberts-Starrer 'Ticket to Paradise' at CinemaCon “The discovery and the surprise of it is...
Benzinga

Avatar, Batman, Hunger Games And Tom Cruise: What Movie Lovers And Investors Should Know About CinemaCon 2022

One of the most anticipated movies of 2022 is "Jurassic World Dominion." “John Wick: Chapter 4” is set for a March 24, 2023 release and could be a box office hit. Dubbed the “most important gathering of movie theater owners from around the world,” the annual CinemaCon event is a chance for movie companies to show off trailers and footage from their upcoming blockbusters.
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Hart Raises $100M From Private Equity Backers to Form New Banner

Comedian Kevin Hart will launch new media company HARTBEAT with a $100 million investment from private equity firm Abry Partners.  The new venture, unveiled Tuesday, is a combination of his two production companies, Laugh Out Loud and HartBeat Productions. Hart plans to use the investment to hire more employees, grow the existing brands within the new enterprise and develop new content.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Acquires Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson's Sony Pic 'The Man From Toronto'Just For Laughs Unveils Plans for In-Person Comedy FestivalGaming Company Backbone Reveals Series A Funding Backed by Ashton Kutcher, The Weeknd, Kevin Hart and More “The creation...
thedigitalfix.com

Is Deadpool in Doctor Strange 2?

Is Deadpool in Doctor Strange 2? After several delays and a change in director, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is back in a big way. The Master of the Mystic Arts is going where no one’s ever gone before, into the multiverse – with a bit of help from newcomer America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez). Before the fantasy movie was released, there were plenty of rumours going around about who might make a cameo.
Collider

In a Time of Doctor Strange and Spider-Man, Sam Raimi’s 'Darkman' Deserves to be Remembered

He may be directing the MCU's latest entry, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but Sam Raimi is primarily known for two big trilogies: Evil Dead and Spider-Man. The former is more of a cult phenomenon and the latter is one of the catalysts for the thriving current era of superhero films that Hollywood is still enjoying. The two franchises also seem to represent two sides of Raimi that are constantly at war with each other in his films. On one hand, there is the gonzo horror trailblazer with his signature blend of kinetic camerawork and absurd camp. On the other is his earnest brand of heroism full of affectingly broad emotions. The Evil Dead and Spider-Man movies appear at the opposite ends of the Raimi sensibility spectrum, but his first go at a superhero movie, Darkman, is an incredibly underrated flick, and a perfectly unstable brew of those opposing forces.
TheWrap

How to Watch ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’: Is the MCU Sequel Streaming?

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand, fostering epic crossovers and galactic friendships, the “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” is predicted to be a big Phase Four entry with many special guest stars. The first “Doctor Strange” film came out in 2016, which means a lot (truly, a lot) has happened in the period between movies, including an introduction to the Guardians of the Galaxy, Black Panther and even Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. Ant-Man, Captain Marvel, Shang Chi and the Eternals also entered the picture.
Boston

2022 summer movie preview: 17 movies to watch this summer

From the latest superhero films to the biggest new releases on Netflix. After a 2020 summer movie season that was wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic and a 2021 summer movie season that saw its share of delays, the 2022 summer movie calendar is packed with long-awaited and oft-delayed projects.
