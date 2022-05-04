Watch Live: US Olympic team visits White House
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden will welcome Team USA to the White House on Wednesday morning.
The event is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. ET.
Watch the video above.
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden will welcome Team USA to the White House on Wednesday morning.
The event is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. ET.
Watch the video above.
The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.https://thehill.com/
Comments / 0