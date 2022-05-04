ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Watch Live: US Olympic team visits White House

By The Hill staff
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden will welcome Team USA to the White House on Wednesday morning.

The event is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Watch the video above.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Hunter Biden associate visited Obama-Biden White House 7 times after becoming head of company with CCP ties

FIRST ON FOX: After leaving the White House as an adviser to then-Vice President Joe Biden during the summer of 2014 and becoming the president of a DC-based company founded by a Chinese executive with ties to officials at some of the highest levels of the Communist Party of China, Francis "Fran" Person visited the White House at least seven times between 2015 and 2016.
POTUS
POLITICO

The fall of the White House correspondent

Welcome to the first edition of POLITICO Weekend. Even power needs to take a moment off every now and then. When that moment comes, we're here for you. Every Friday, we will send you a collection of gripping narratives, sharp analysis from the nexus of culture and politics, saucy D.C. gossip and a little bit of internet cheekiness. We'll entertain, inform and give you plenty to talk about over the weekend.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Biden
Fox News

Hannity: Psaki no longer circles back, refuses to answer for Biden's ties to son's business

Fox News host Sean Hannity critiqued White House press secretary Jen Psaki's "disappointing" downturn Friday on "Hannity." HANNITY: We turn now our attention back to White House press secretary, future NBC employee and star Jen Psaki, who no longer seems too interested in actually answering any questions. She doesn't even circle back anymore. How disappointing. Today she ducked a question about the disinformation board. She avoids questions about the border crisis. And it is a crisis. And of course, she refuses to answer questions about Joe Biden's ties to his son's shady business deals. We're also learning tonight that Hunter Biden and his business associate, they visited the Obama-Biden White House seven times after becoming head of … a company with ties to the Communist Chinese Party. Wow. But don't expect Jen Psaki to field any questions about that. In fact, many reporters now reportedly, I guess, are afraid to ask Psaki tough questions because she's a bully who, quote, "makes you look like a[n] a-hole."
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Team Usa#Us Olympic#The White House
rollingout.com

Karine Jean-Pierre to become 1st Black, gay White House press secretary

When Jen Psaki departs the White House next week, Karine Jean-Pierre will take over as the new press secretary. Jean-Pierre will become the first Black and out gay woman to hold the post. She currently serves as the White House’s principal deputy press secretary. “Karine not only brings the...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Sports
The Hill

The Hill

553K+
Followers
67K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy