Bristol, CT

Lockdown lifted at 3 Bristol schools after nearby assault with knife

By Olivia Casey
 2 days ago

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Lockdown was lifted at three schools in Bristol following an assault nerby on Wendesday morning.

Superintendent Catherine Carbone said Hubbell School, Stafford School, and Bristol Eastern High School were all placed under the precaution.

The Bristol Police Department responded to an assault with a knife call at a residence on Columbus Avenue near Route 6. The suspect fled the residence on foot prior to police arrival, and as a result, police said several schools in the area were placed on lockdown.

Police said the victim is being treated at a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.

