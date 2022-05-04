Hillsborough Commission skips hiring John Dingfelder

The Hillsborough County Commission decided Wednesday not to hire former Tampa City Councilman John Dingfelder as a land-use hearing officer. [ SCOTT KEELER | Times ]

TAMPA — Former Tampa City Council member John Dingfelder won’t be joining the ranks of Hillsborough County land-use hearing officer.

Commissioners, on a 6-1 vote, decided Wednesday to extend the contracts by one year of the two current officers: Susan Finch, a certified planner, and attorney Pamela Jo Hatley. Their current contracts expire May 20. Commissioner Mariella Smith dissented and advocated for also hiring Dingfelder.

The part-time job pays $75 an hour and is capped at $75,000 annually.

Separately, the commission plans to consider changes to the zoning hearing process including the role and qualifications for the presiding officer. If those are approved, the county could solicit new hearing officer applications using the updated criteria, according to a memo to the commission from Adam Gormly, director of development services.

“That makes perfect sense to me on policy grounds,” said Commissioner Stacy White.

Dingfelder applied for the position last month. He resigned his city council seat as part of a March 12 settlement of a public records lawsuit from development consultant Stephan Michelini.