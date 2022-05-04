ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grafton, NY

Lunar Eclipse star party at Grafton Lakes, May 15

By Richard Roman
GRAFTON LAKE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Grafton Lakes State Park in a partnership with the Albany Area Amateur Astronomers (AAAA) will host a special Lunar Eclipse Star Party on Sunday, May 15, from 10 pm to 2 a.m. The event will be held at Grafton Lakes State Park Deerfield Pavilion they said.

According to officials, the last time a Lunar Eclipse was viewable in New York was in January of 2019. Attendees are encouraged to bring lots of layers, coffee, snacks, and a blanket to enjoy this event weather permitting. Attendees are also encouraged to check Facebook for updates.

AAAA will be bringing telescopes and will talk to attendees about the science behind a lunar eclipse. This event is free of charge and open to all. The totality of the eclipse will begin at about 11:29 pm with the maximum totality occurring at 12:11 am.

There is no entrance fee for this event. To register or for more information please call (518) 279-1155.

Additionally, this event will also kick off star parties for the coming summer to be held once a month at Grafton Lakes State Park. Officials said star parties will be held for the rest of the year on Fridays with rain dates on Saturdays on June 24, July 26, August 26, Sept. 23, and Oct. 21.

Grafton Lakes State Park is located off of Route 2, twelve miles east of Troy. Anyone attending should use the park’s main entrance.

New York State Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation oversee more than 250 parks including historic sites. More than 78 million people visit park sites annually to use recreational trails, golf courses, boat launches, and more.

