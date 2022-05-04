First Alert Weather: Sunshine and warm temperatures today! Rain returns to the region Thursday morning -Briana

April logged the most snowfall in recent history for Washington, bringing back most of the winter’s missing snow in the process. “So much for the doom and gloom as reported last month. Measured in feet, not inches, snowpack piled up in record fashion, nudging out April 2011 for the king of comebacks,” read the National Resources Conservation Service’s monthly Water Supply Outlook Report. “Going back to 2009, there have only been two significant years where April saved the day. Typical April snowfall is light and often followed by warm weather that simply evaporates into the atmosphere, not adding to the overall snowpack and subsequent runoff.”
