ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

First Alert Weather: Sunshine and warm temperatures today! Rain returns to the region Thursday morning -Briana

yaktrinews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sunshine continues today! Calmer winds and a bit warmer temperatures this afternoon. Highs in the upper low to upper 70s in the Tri-Cities and Yakima...

www.yaktrinews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WALB 10

First Alert Weather

Hot as a habanero on this Cinco de Mayo. Highs in the lower to middle 90s. A cold front approaches tomorrow and brings a slight risk of severe storms from 1pm to 7pm Friday 5/6/2022. The primary threat will be damaging winds & large hail at a 15% chance. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out at a 2% chance. Friday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Breezy and drier Saturday and not as hot. Seasonable sunshine for Mother’s Day. Staying dry and near average temperatures wise into the middle of next week.
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Walla Walla, WA
City
Tri-cities, WA
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
City
Yakima, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Early morning earthquake shakes Mount Vernon

Several residents of Mount Vernon were jolted out of bed early Sunday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The magnitude 3.56 earthquake occurred around 4:15 a.m. At a depth of 13.5 kilometers, the epicenter was just east of downtown Mount Vernon. According to the USGS, nearly 400 people...
MOUNT VERNON, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warming Up#First Alert#The Tri Cities#Pendleton
WTAJ

A pleasant day Thursday before soggy and chilly weather returns

Thursday will likely be the best day for the rest of the week. We will likely have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures on Thursday will rise through the 60s and to near 70 in places. The next system will return clouds Thursday night. This system will give us periods of rain Friday into Saturday. Some of the rain will be heavy and it will be a cool rainfall. Temperatures will hold in the 50s Friday then struggle to reach out of the lower 50s on Saturday.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Travel
MyNorthwest

April’s sudden snowfall saves state from previous drearier rainfall predictions

April logged the most snowfall in recent history for Washington, bringing back most of the winter’s missing snow in the process. “So much for the doom and gloom as reported last month. Measured in feet, not inches, snowpack piled up in record fashion, nudging out April 2011 for the king of comebacks,” read the National Resources Conservation Service’s monthly Water Supply Outlook Report. “Going back to 2009, there have only been two significant years where April saved the day. Typical April snowfall is light and often followed by warm weather that simply evaporates into the atmosphere, not adding to the overall snowpack and subsequent runoff.”
SEATTLE, WA
freightwaves.com

Late-season snowstorm heading to Rockies

Truckers will probably have to chain up Friday as a late-season storm dumps heavy snow in the northern Rockies. The storm will begin Thursday night, possibly as a mix of rain and snow, turning to all snow Friday as temperatures drop. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm...
BUTTE, MT
WALA-TV FOX10

Scattered showers and thunderstorms on this Easter Sunday

I’m FOX10 Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with the latest look at your forecast. We continue to track scattered showers and thunderstorms across the Gulf Coast. Heading into this evening, we will see increased coverage mainly after 9 PM. Some of these storms could be stronger - and contain heavy winds, hail, heavy downpours, and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy