Daniel Joseph Steele – Service – 05/09/22 at 11 a.m.

At Newman Media, Adam asks Victor to confirm he’s seen Diane for himself and then wonders how in hell she pulled this off. Victor reports that she wanted to reunite with Kyle and claims to have changed. Sally enters and guesses neither of them are fond of this person. “Who exactly has risen from the dead?” Adam explains, “Diane Jenkins. Kyle’s mother.” Sally learns that Diane was never married to Jack… but she was married to Victor — twice. “She also dated Nick.” Victor declares that Jenkins is a dangerous person. He wanted to warn Adam to stay away from her in case she tries to remind him of their history and get something from him. Sally asks about Adam’s connection with her. Adam insists there wasn’t much of one and turns the conversation back to Victoria. His father tells him she isn’t very fond of him.

