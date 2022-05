If you want to fly or enter federal buildings, you'll need to upgrade your New York State license soon. The Department of Motor Vehicles is reminding New York residents that they will need to upgrade their licenses and identification. The deadline for U.S. citizens to get a REAL ID or enhanced ID is exactly a year from today on May 3, 2023. Even though the deadline is a year, the DMV is encouraging people to get their IDs sooner, rather than later. Real IDs will be required for domestic flights, to enter federal buildings and military bases.

TRAVEL ・ 3 DAYS AGO