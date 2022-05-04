ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca Falls, NY

Dr. Judith L. Pipher

 3 days ago
Reception commemorating life of Dr. Judith Pipher set for May 21. A reception honoring the life of Dr. Judith L. Pipher, an internationally acclaimed...

FingerLakes1.com

Janelle Bradshaw

FLX MUSIC 24-7: The Seneca Falls and Waterloo Music Scene (podcast) Welcome to the inaugural episode of the FLX Music 24-7 Podcast! Join host Janelle Bradshaw as she explores the fun and exciting music scene around the Finger Lakes. In today’s episode, Janelle takes us through the Northern Seneca County communities of Seneca ...
SENECA FALLS, NY
WHEC TV-10

Transformation of former Irondequoit Mall unveiled

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WHEC) — It was a crazy idea. Develop part of an empty mall into housing. How do you do that? Irondequoit figured it out along with a bunch of partners. The developer believes it's a transformation that may be a first in the country. PathStone Development Corporation took the old Sears department store at the former Irondequoit Mall and turned it into affordable housing for seniors.
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
WHEC TV-10

Fire extinguished after engulfing Geneseo farm shop

GENESEO, N.Y. (WHEC) — Multiple fire departments extinguished a fire on Monday that engulfed a one-story farm shop and barn in Geneseo. The fire took 40 minutes to control and there were no injuries. The Geneseo Fire Department received the call at 9:20 p.m. for a fire at 4815...
GENESEO, NY
City
Seneca Falls, NY
FL Radio Group

New Tool Store Opening Soon In Geneva

A year after one store moved out, another is moving in. Harbor Freight is coming to the Geneva Town and Country Plaza. The family owned business was started in 1977 and now has over 12-hundred stores across the country. The chain advertises “quality tools for everyone at 80% off.”
GENEVA, NY
Syracuse.com

Vroom vroom: American High seeks cars for next movie filming in Syracuse

Cameras are ready to roll for American High’s 14th movie in the Syracuse area, and the Liverpool-based film company is looking for help from the Central New York community. The production team is asking local residents to submit cars for use in the upcoming feature film “Miguel Wants to Fight.” The company would pay owners to rent their vehicles while filming from May 23 to June 24. Producers are specifically looking for:
SYRACUSE, NY
WHEC TV-10

DoubleTree Inn welcomes Ukrainian refugees

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WHEC) — A special celebration was held Thursday night for more than 80 newly arrived Ukrainian families that have left their war-torn homeland and are now calling Western New York home. It's taking place at the DoubleTree Hotel on Jefferson Road in Henrietta. Most of the families...
HENRIETTA, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Mynderse Academy names Valedictorian & Salutatorian for Class of 2022

Megan Michelle Marley, daughter of James and Amylyn Marley, has been named the Mynderse Academy Class of 2022 Valedictorian. Megan is a member of the National Honor Society. She has completed coursework in Honors English; Advanced Placement US History and Physics; FLCC Gemini English, Health, Weight Training, Introduction to Business, and French; CCC Pre-Calculus; and a variety of business classes. Megan is currently enrolled in Advanced Placement Calculus, FLCC – Career and Personal Money Management, Stress Reduction, Accelerate U Business Law and Accelerate U Accounting. Megan has participated in the Young Entrepreneurs Academy, the MTF Modeling and Acting Training Program, and Yale University’s The Science of Well Being class. During her time at Mynderse Academy, Megan has held several leadership positions including drama club treasurer, Mynderse Academy newspaper reporter/journalist, 1st Amendment 1st Vote member, Myndersian Yearbook staff member and treasurer, Student Council President, and Junior Rotarian. She was also a member of the Masterminds Academic Competition Team, Varsity Band, and Block M Sports Club. Megan participated in Varsity Volleyball, Varsity Basketball, Varsity Lacrosse, AAU basketball, and WEVA Seneca Strikers Club Volleyball.
ROCHESTER, NY
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

