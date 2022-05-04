ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn Square in downtown Lancaster open again after investigation of suspicious packages

 2 days ago
LANCASTER, Pa. — Update, 2 p.m. Police say there were two suspicious packages left at the entrance to the Fulton Bank on Penn Square shortly after 8 a.m. Penn Square and the surrounding areas were closed out of an abundance of caution and nearby businesses were evacuated, according to the Lancaster...

PennLive.com

Lancaster streets shut down because of ongoing police incident

The area surrounding Penn Square in Lancaster is shut down to all traffic Wednesday morning because of a “police incident,” city police said. “The area of Penn Square is closed to pedestrian and vehicle traffic due to a police incident. Traffic is blocked at W. King and N. Prince St. as well as S. Queen St. and W. Vine St.,” city police wrote around 9:45 a.m. on Facebook.
LANCASTER, PA
abc27 News

Lancaster man wanted for crashing into houses, fleeing scene

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Bureau of Police continues to look for a man wanted for a series of charges including Persons Not to Possess a Firearm, Attempting to Elude Police, Accidents Involving Damage to Attended Vehicle-Property, and others. Lancaster Bureau patrol officers responded to a vehicle accident in the 600 block of Hershey […]
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Route 222 in Lancaster County reopens after crash

UPDATE: Route 222 in Lancaster County has reopened after a crash. The crash shut down the southbound lanes of 222 at the Oregon Pike Exit on Tuesday afternoon. The crash involved four vehicles, according to Manheim Township police. A dump truck ended up on its side and spilled its load.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Man, 39, dies in cell at Camp Hill prison

A 39-year-old inmate at SCI Camp Hill was found unresponsive in his cell while correctional officers were making rounds Wednesday, authorities said. Joel Vanderpool was pronounced dead at 3:27 a.m. after emergency responders performed CPR, according to prison Superintendent Laurel Harry. Pennsylvania State Police were notified and are investigating Vanderpool’s...
CAMP HILL, PA
WETM 18 News

Towanda man dies in prison after inmate fight, ruled a homicide

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – A Towanda man has died while incarcerated in prison after a fight with another inmate, Pennsylvania State Police announced. Joel Vanderpool, 39, was found unresponsive in his cell in SCI Camp Hill on May 4, 2022 by prison staff just before 3:00 a.m. According to PSP, emergency personnel responded and attempted […]
TOWANDA, PA
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania mother arrested for potential overdose in baby

A Pennsylvania mother has been arrested after allegedly exposing her baby to drugs. Jennah Stimer, of Washington County, allegedly told police she gave her baby some paste that contained drugs. KDKA reports that Stimer took the baby to the hospital for a potential overdose but first responders took the baby to UPMC Children’s Hospital. The […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Lancaster woman sentenced for drug delivery resulting in death

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster woman pleaded guilty to dealing fentanyl that killed a 30-year-old woman. Following Tasha L. Vargas’s guilty plea, she was sentenced to between four and nine years in state prison. In January 2021, members of the East Lampeter Township Police Department were dispatched to the Budget Host Inn on Lincoln […]
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

Camp Hill prison inmate’s death ruled a homicide: coroner

A 39-year-old man found unresponsive in his cell at SCI Camp Hill earlier this week died in a homicide, the Cumberland County Coroner’s Office said. Coroner Charley Hall said Joel Vanderpool died at 3:27 a.m. Wednesday of multiple traumatic injuries. The circumstances of his death — including who killed him — are not immediately clear.
CAMP HILL, PA
WJTV 12

Man arrested after Brookhaven 6-year-old injured in shooting

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – The suspect wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting that injured a Brookhaven six-year-old was arrested. The Daily Leader reported Tavarious L. Davis, 30, was charged with shooting in to an occupied dwelling and aggravated assault. Davis was held by the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) Sunday on a probation violation […]
BROOKHAVEN, MS
