Penn Square in downtown Lancaster open again after investigation of suspicious packages
FOX 43
2 days ago
LANCASTER, Pa. — Update, 2 p.m. Police say there were two suspicious packages left at the entrance to the Fulton Bank on Penn Square shortly after 8 a.m. Penn Square and the surrounding areas were closed out of an abundance of caution and nearby businesses were evacuated, according to the Lancaster...
The area surrounding Penn Square in Lancaster is shut down to all traffic Wednesday morning because of a “police incident,” city police said. “The area of Penn Square is closed to pedestrian and vehicle traffic due to a police incident. Traffic is blocked at W. King and N. Prince St. as well as S. Queen St. and W. Vine St.,” city police wrote around 9:45 a.m. on Facebook.
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Bureau of Police continues to look for a man wanted for a series of charges including Persons Not to Possess a Firearm, Attempting to Elude Police, Accidents Involving Damage to Attended Vehicle-Property, and others. Lancaster Bureau patrol officers responded to a vehicle accident in the 600 block of Hershey […]
A suspicious package delivered to the Fulton Bank in Lancaster’s Penn Square has shut down the surrounding area while police investigate, according to reporters at the scene. WGAL reported the Pennsylvania State Police bomb squad is in the square, which was shut down to all traffic around 9:45 a.m....
UPDATE: Route 222 in Lancaster County has reopened after a crash. The crash shut down the southbound lanes of 222 at the Oregon Pike Exit on Tuesday afternoon. The crash involved four vehicles, according to Manheim Township police. A dump truck ended up on its side and spilled its load.
The Fredericksburg Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing teenager from the city. Haley Flippo, 14, was last seen in the 1900 block of Princess Anne Street around 1:51 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4, police said. She is described as standing 5'2," weighing 125 pounds and...
A 35-year-old woman was recently sentenced to 4–9 years in prison for selling the drugs that killed another woman last year in a Lancaster County hotel room, prosecutors said. Lancaster resident Tasha L. Vargas previously pleaded guilty to drug delivery resulting in death, according to the Lancaster County District...
The Shelton Fire Department responded Wednesday to reports that a truck had struck a home. Firefighters on the scene found an oil delivery truck in close proximity to the house on Sheehy Lane with the driver inside. Police and fire officials say the driver was unresponsive. The driver was taken...
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to correct the gender of one of the suspects. An 11-year-old Steelton girl had severe external and internal injuries after a man and woman beat her with a bat in her bedroom last week, police said. Sherrod E. Hill, 33, and Shavonne...
LANCASTER, PA — A Columbia man has been arrested and charged with dealing fentanyl and methamphetamine in an investigation led by the Lancaster County Drug Task Force and Office of the Attorney General Bureau of Narcotics Investigation unit. Sadi A. Corretger, 31 of the 200 block of South 5th...
A 39-year-old inmate at SCI Camp Hill was found unresponsive in his cell while correctional officers were making rounds Wednesday, authorities said. Joel Vanderpool was pronounced dead at 3:27 a.m. after emergency responders performed CPR, according to prison Superintendent Laurel Harry. Pennsylvania State Police were notified and are investigating Vanderpool’s...
TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – A Towanda man has died while incarcerated in prison after a fight with another inmate, Pennsylvania State Police announced. Joel Vanderpool, 39, was found unresponsive in his cell in SCI Camp Hill on May 4, 2022 by prison staff just before 3:00 a.m. According to PSP, emergency personnel responded and attempted […]
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
A Pennsylvania mother has been arrested after allegedly exposing her baby to drugs. Jennah Stimer, of Washington County, allegedly told police she gave her baby some paste that contained drugs. KDKA reports that Stimer took the baby to the hospital for a potential overdose but first responders took the baby to UPMC Children’s Hospital. The […]
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster woman pleaded guilty to dealing fentanyl that killed a 30-year-old woman. Following Tasha L. Vargas’s guilty plea, she was sentenced to between four and nine years in state prison. In January 2021, members of the East Lampeter Township Police Department were dispatched to the Budget Host Inn on Lincoln […]
A 39-year-old man found unresponsive in his cell at SCI Camp Hill earlier this week died in a homicide, the Cumberland County Coroner’s Office said. Coroner Charley Hall said Joel Vanderpool died at 3:27 a.m. Wednesday of multiple traumatic injuries. The circumstances of his death — including who killed him — are not immediately clear.
A 20-year-old was flying down York County roads and through fields, going 50 miles over the speed limit to make his car “catch air” before a crash that killed his passenger last year, court documents said. Isaac V. Shoff, of Wrightsville, was charged Thursday with the vehicular homicide...
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — UPDATE (5/04; 3:50 p.m.) — Broken Arrow Police (BAPD) announced Wednesday afternoon they arrested the 17-year-old student who was under investigation for bringing a gun to Broken Arrow High School in his car. The student will be booked into the Juvenile Bureau of the...
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – The suspect wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting that injured a Brookhaven six-year-old was arrested. The Daily Leader reported Tavarious L. Davis, 30, was charged with shooting in to an occupied dwelling and aggravated assault. Davis was held by the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) Sunday on a probation violation […]
A man who police were searching for Wednesday night in the Swatara Creek was found dead, authorities said. Leon Merlin got into his boat around 8:49 p.m. near the Swatara Shores mobile home park in Middletown, Pennsylvania State Police said. A neighbor saw his boat in the creek about 20 minutes later, without him in it.
Comments / 0