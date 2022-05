Click here to read the full article. Hip-Hop legend Eminem has reached yet another milestone in his career, as the rapper has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility, which was announced on Wednesday morning (May 4). Em, who finished with the second most overall votes (685,000) on the fan ballot behind rockers Duran Duran (934,880 votes), is being inducted in the performer category alongside the English band as well as musical icons Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Eurythmics, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, and Carly Simon. Other honorees in this year’s class...

