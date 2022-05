One of the most important things in trying out a guided meditation is having your guide be someone who can keep you focused and engaged. So when the idea arose for a Star Wars-themed meditation for kids, there was really only one name best suited for the task. Ashley Eckstein, voice behind the animated face of the immeasurably popular Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels, has brought smiles to all our faces for over a decade, and now you can join her in a new guided meditation series dubbed Star Wars: Mindful Matters.

YOGA ・ 20 HOURS AGO