The Vikings have signed former Oklahoma kicker Gabe Brkic to a three-year deal as an undrafted free agent, giving Greg Joseph some competition for that job this offseason. Brkic had an outstanding career for the Sooners, spending the last three years as their primary placekicker. He went 17-for-17 on field goals as a redshirt freshman in 2019, then made 20 of 26 attempts in each of the last two seasons. In total, that's an 82.6 percent success rate (57 of 69). Brkic only missed one extra point in college, making 159 of 160.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO