ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Sonos' rumored $250 soundbar is reportedly called the Ray

By J. Fingas
Engadget
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore details appear to have emerged for Sonos' rumored budget soundbar. A briefly posted listing at Colombian store KTronix suggests it will be called the Sonos Ray, and will be smaller than the already compact Beam Gen 2 at just 22 inches long (versus 25.6in), if slightly taller and thinner. Provided...

www.engadget.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Grab a soundbar for only $60 with this deal at Best Buy

After investing in 4K TV deals, the next step in upgrading your home theater setup is to buy from soundbar deals, as today’s TVs are eschewing powerful speakers in favor of slimmer designs. You’ll want the audio of the shows that you’re watching to be on par with the video quality that 4K TVs provide, so you’ll need a soundbar like this Insignia 2.0-channel soundbar. It’s available from Best Buy for just $60, after a $40 discount to its original price of $100.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

This 70-inch QLED TV is $650 at Best Buy today — but hurry!

Getting a big-screen 4K TV completely changes your viewing experience. You’ll get all of the immersion and quality of a movie theater from the convenience of your living room. However, 4K TVs can be expensive, so we’re always on the hunt for the best 4K TV deals around — like this offer at Best Buy. You can get this 70-inch Vizio M6 4K Smart TV with next-generation Quantum Color for only $650, down from the regular price of $700. That’s easily one of the most affordable QLED TV deals you’ll find anywhere. Keep reading to discover why this is a must-have offer if you’re looking for a 4K TV.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soundbar#Colombian#Hdmi#Dolby Atmos#Trueplay#Ethernet#Wifi#Verge
Engadget

Sonos may roll out its own voice assistant next month

Sonos is gearing up to roll out its own long-rumored voice assistant in the coming weeks. Sonos Voice is said to offer voice control for music playback on many of the company's devices, offering owners another option if they'd rather not use Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Sonos will first...
ELECTRONICS
The Staten Island Advance

Amazon has a secret shopping section filled with deals. Here’s how to access it.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Somewhere in the Amazon universe, someone purchased a Hamilton Beach Belgian Waffle Maker with removable nonstick plates and used it twice. The box is still intact, but slightly squished, the accompanying recipe book for restaurant-quality breakfast delights in acceptable condition, just gently dog-eared. It’s a superfluous appliance that probably sat in an impulsive shopper’s closet for three to six months and maybe even pumped out a few Christmas morning treats before its ultimate return. But the mega e-tailer has cleaned it, tested its functionality, inspected it for missing accessories and given it a “very good” stamp of approval. If you can get past the fact that this normally $90 machine was opened, used and sent back to stock, it’s yours for $39.99.
RETAIL
Motley Fool

T-Mobile Just Put Big Cable on Notice

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Most large cable companies enjoy certain advantages. Because...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Smart TV
yankodesign.com

Turn your Apple Watch into a Rolex with these luxury metal cases

I’m pretty sure there’s a sizeable group of people who like the Apple Watch for its functionality but not for its looks. Sure, it looks great for a smartwatch, but the smartwatch aesthetic doesn’t really appeal to everyone. For the true watch aficionado who’s spent way too much time around Rolexes and Brietlings and Tag Heuers, this Apple Watch case turns your slick piece of tech into something that looks like a true watch encased in steel with a well-sculpted body and a steel or leather strap to match. Designed by the folks at Serafino Luxury, the case transforms the Apple Watch from tech wearable to haute horlogerie. The cases come available in a variety of styles, with metallic and anodized black, blue, and gold finishes to choose from. Depending on the style you choose, you even get a complimentary strap to match the case.
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

Amazon warehouse worker will propose reforms at a shareholder meeting

Amazon leaders might face an uncomfortable moment at the company's next shareholder gathering. Daniel Olayiwola will become the first Amazon warehouse worker to present a resolution at the firm's annual general meeting on May 25th. The San Antonio-based employee's proposal calls for Amazon to end both its staff surveillance and productivity quotas. The practices force workers to "prioritize speed over safety," Olayiwola said, and there have reportedly been few meaningful changes.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Digital Trends

The iPad Mini is at its lowest price of 2022 — but for how long?

If you’ve got your sights set on buying a new iPad, but you don’t want to pay full price, here’s your chance to buy Apple’s iPad Mini for the tablet’s lowest price this year. Amazon’s iPad deals currently include a $99 discount for the Wi-Fi, 64GB version of the 2021 iPad Mini, bringing the device’s price down to a more affordable $400 from its original price of $499. We’re not sure how long this offer will last though, so you better hurry if you want to grab it because the deal may disappear at any moment.
TECHNOLOGY
Engadget

The best May the 4th deals we could find

May the 4th is here once again and that means a bunch of retailers have deals on Star Wars gadgets, toys and collectibles. If you're a Star Wars fan, or know someone who is, now's the time to stock up on everything from video games to themed Instant Pots while they are deeply discounted. Here are the best May the 4th Star Wars Day deals we could find this year.
NFL
TechRadar

Best portable power stations of 2022

Achieving energy independence by not having to rely on big utility grids is something that we strive for in times of uncertainty. Controlling these predicaments is now possible thanks to advancements in battery technologies while semiconductors used to harness the high power source have been improving continuously. The best portable power stations reduce the need for fuel-powered generators and have made huge strides since the first prototypes came out.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Interesting Engineering

7 best 2.1 speakers for TV under $200 in 2022

For a mind-blowing experience watching your favorite movies and TV shows, you need stunning sound quality to make sure you feel every action and emotion on the screen. TV speakers, soundbars to be more precise, are built for this very purpose. After all, no one would love watching a brand new movie or a web series with a dreadful sound that just spoils your mood.
TV SHOWS
Motor1.com

Best Car Cleaning Products

Our expert review team sprayed, soaped, and soaked our testing vehicles with everything from car shampoos to detailing products to create our review guides. Out of so many soaps tested, which ones are the best to help you get a clean car with the least hassle?. For your convenience, we’ve...
CARS
Motor1.com

Best Clear Coats For Cars

There are many products to choose from when it comes to automotive clear coats, making it difficult to know where to start. Our buying guide for the best clear coats for cars covers some of the top-rated products in the industry, as well as what separates high-quality clear coats from low-quality ones.
CARS
9to5Mac

T-Mobile 5G Home Internet promises $50/month lifetime rate, $20 off for phone subscribers, covering fees for switchers

It’s been just over a year since T-Mobile launched its 5G Home Internet and today the Uncarrier has announced a slew of updates to make the service more appealing than ever. From a free trial, up to $500 in early termination fee coverage, $50/month lifetime price lock, and even $50 off an Apple TV, T-Mobile is aiming to give customers the “freedom to switch” from their existing broadband provider.
TECHNOLOGY
KRQE News 13

What’s the best Bluetooth transmitter for cars?

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Most audio systems in vehicles today have Bluetooth connectivity. The technology lets you connect your mobile phone to the car’s speaker system to take hands-free phone calls and stream your favorite music or podcasts. But that hasn’t always been...
ELECTRONICS
ETOnline.com

Best Dyson Deals Right Now: Save $100 on the Dyson V11 Vacuum and $80 on Smart Tower Fans

Dyson is known for its top-rated technology which covers everything from robot vacuum cleaners and morph lights, to advanced haircare tools like the Dyson Airwrap, air purifiers, humidifiers and so much more. Usually, Dyson's signature standard comes at a price, but purchasing Dyson products is an investment that will undoubtedly change your home for the better. We’ve saved you the time of searching for major savings on Dyson products and right now, two smart tower fans and the V11 cordless vacuum are on sale.
ELECTRONICS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Wemax Go Advanced to be Released: The World's First Ultra-Portable 1080P Laser Projector Designed for Business

This pocket-sized plug-and-play projector will be available worldwide starting May 1st — ideal for business presentations, outdoor, or at-home use. SAN JOSE, Calif., May 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampula, Inc. is pleased to announce the highly anticipated Wemax Go Advanced ultra-thin pocket-sized 1080P Laser Projector featuring cinema-grade ALPD® Laser Technology, available worldwide beginning May 1st. With its incredible portability and fine-tuned visual features, this new purpose-built projection solution provides users with the ability to project world-class video anytime and anywhere, making it a great companion for both business people and frequent travelers who need a simple and convenient projector that delivers top-notch clarity.
SMALL BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy