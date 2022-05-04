ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

TV has brought the abortion debate home since the 1970s

WEKU
WEKU
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vlqxn_0fSisk5O00
Actress Bea Arthur (left) portrayed Maude in the 1970s. Gina Rodriguez starred in Jane the Virgin.Reg Innell/Toronto Star via Getty Images; JB Lacroix/Getty Images

By Elizabeth Blair/NPR

As people across the United States try to envision a world without Roe v Wade, scripted TV shows have portrayed the impact of abortion on fictional characters.

Storylines that include abortion have increased a lot on TV in recent years. In 2021, ANSIRH (Advancing New Standards In Reproductive Health) tracked 47 plotlines that involved abortion over 42 shows including dramas like Hulu's Handmaid's Tale and NBC's This Is Us and comedies such as Hacks on HBO Max and Workin' Moms on Netflix. Five years ago, there were only 13 plotlines involving abortion.

"But, as any researcher will tell you, an increase in quantity doesn't necessarily mean an increase in quality," says Steph Herold, a researcher with ANSIRH.

The problem: stories about abortion often reach for the extremes rather than reality.

First, TV characters who get abortions are mostly white, wealthy and without children. "Kind of the exact opposite of the reality of who's getting abortions," she says. "Most people who have abortions are already parents. They're struggling to make ends meet. They're women of color." You can see a demographic breakdown as reported by the CDC here.

Extreme storylines often drive the abortion narrative

Second, events are exaggerated for dramatic effect. "They really tend to use abortion in particular as something coercive that happens to someone," says Herold. She points to a 2021 Law & Order episode in which a foster father forces a teen to get a medical abortion. Afterward, the teen suffers near-fatal consequences from the pills. Herold finds the episode "extremely irresponsible because we know that abortion pills are very safe."

Recent shows that get a bit closer to reality, says Herold, include Love Life on HBO Max, Queens and A Million Little Things on ABC.

Herold describes a character's experience with a medical abortion in A Million Little Things as a straightforward but compassionate telling. "We actually see her take the pill, put it in her mouth. She sits on the couch. She's surrounded by pillows and blankets. The guy she had sex with actually flies over to Boston from the U.K. to be with her during her abortion," Herold explains.

Networks like to avoid controversy

Hollywood has a history of avoiding major controversies and abortion is one of them. In some cases, characters with unplanned pregnancies will consider abortion but miscarry before actually undergoing the procedure.

In 1996, Julia, a 16-year-old character on Fox' Party of Five, gets pregnant. The show's creators planned to have her get an abortion but the network wouldn't allow it. Instead, she has a miscarriage. Co-creator Amy Lippman told New York Magazine, "that was distressing to us because we thought there was real value in showing what a character in that family under those circumstances would do."

For Tanya Melendez, that's not the only problem with the show's treatment of abortion. Melendez is a doctoral student at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign's Department of Communication. She says Julia consults with just about every other main character on the show for advice on whether she should get an abortion. "She has these individualized scenes with all of them where they're essentially debating whether or not she should do it," she says, which "strips the agency from the woman."

While storylines that include abortion have increased dramatically over the past five years, it's not a new topic. More than two decades before Party of Five, writer, producer and director Norman Lear and actress Bea Arthur were having a similar conversation about what the 47-year-old sitcom character Maude would do if she got pregnant. In 1972, just months before Roe v Wade was passed, Maude became the first primetime TV series in which the lead character decides to get an abortion. In the two-part "Maude's Dilemma," she is conflicted over the decision but, ultimately, she and her husband decide they are too old to have a child.

Lear told the Television Academy Foundation the writers consulted with experts to inform the episodes. They wrote a character the same age as Maude who also announces she's pregnant with her fifth child. Unlike Maude, she elects to have the baby. "So we balanced it as much as we could," Lear said.

The telenovela Jane the Virgin's portrayal was 'groundbreaking'

Balancing different beliefs and feelings about abortion is done with sensitivity and humor in the American telenovela Jane The Virgin, Diana Martinez, who analyzed the episode for The Atlantic, tells NPR. Martinez is artistic director of Film Streams, an arthouse film organization in Omaha, Neb.

In the first episode, 23-year-old Jane becomes pregnant when she is accidentally, artificially inseminated. Telenovela plot twists can be "wild," laughs Martinez.

Jane's mother is a party girl who had Jane when she was 16. Jane's grandmother is a strict, devout Catholic. Martinez believes it was "groundbreaking" to include abortion in the storyline, "particularly because this is a taboo subject within Latino households. There's a political divide. There's a generational divide."

In the first episode, Jane assumes the reason she's alive is because her grandmother would have forbidden her teenage mother to have an abortion. But her grandmother admits to Jane that, in fact, she did tell her daughter to have an abortion. "But I carry that shame in my heart every day," Jane's grandmother tells her, fighting back tears.

"It's powerful because it allows for this duality to exist," says Martinez, "that people of faith can also believe in a woman's choice."

By the end of episode 2, Jane decides to give birth as a surrogate for a couple trying to have a child.

TV has the power to inform

In 2019, an NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist Poll found that, "Three-quarters of Americans say they want to keep in place the landmark Supreme Court ruling, Roe v. Wade, that made abortion legal in the United States, but a strong majority would like to see restrictions on abortion rights."

As NPR's Domenico Montanaro reported at the time, "What the survey found is a great deal of complexity — and sometimes contradiction among Americans — that goes well beyond the talking points of the loudest voices in the debate."

Exploring complexity, nuance and multiple viewpoints isn't necessarily a hallmark of scripted TV. But, says Herold, the medium has the power to inform.

"Most people don't know about abortion laws and restrictions in their states, and television and film can really address and challenge this information and misinformation and give audiences a glimpse into who gets abortions and what that experience is really like."

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Comments / 0

Related
The Conversation U.S.

Abortion has been common in the US since the 18th century -- and debate over it started soon after

State-by-state battles are heating up in the wake of news that the U.S. Supreme Court appears poised to overrule landmark rulings - Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey - and remove constitutional protection for the right to get an abortion. Now, pro- and anti-abortion advocates are gearing up for a new phase of the abortion conflict. While many people may think that the political arguments over abortion now are fresh and new, scholars of women’s, medical and legal history note that this debate has a long history in the U.S. It began more than a century before Roe v. Wade,...
U.S. POLITICS
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bea Arthur
Person
Norman Lear
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
Indy100

Tucker Carlson appears to mislead Fox News viewers after claiming Elon Musk restored his Twitter account

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has insinuated that Elon Musk has restored his Twitter account after being suspended from the social media platform.On Monday, it was confirmed that controversial billionaire Musk has reached a deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion – news that has delighted many right-wing figures.Following the back and forth negotiations, the deal is expected to go through later this year, when Musk will officially take control.Conservative figures have welcomed the deal because of Musk’s advocacy of free speech, with many seeing it as a turning point away from liberalism in media.On 23 March, Carlson was suspended...
BUSINESS
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Believes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Headed For A Divorce: 'It'll End Bad'

Donald Trump didn't hold back when asked his opinions on the royal family during a sit down for Piers Morgan Uncensored. While chatting with the titular host for an interview that airs on Monday, April 25, the former president took aim at Meghan Markle, insisting he hasn't been "a fan" of hers "from the beginning" because of how she treats Prince Harry."Poor Harry is being led around by his nose," he told Piers Morgan. "And I think he’s an embarrassment." Trump also believes that the parents-of-two's dynamic will eventually lead to irreparable marital strife. "I want to know what’s going...
RELATIONSHIPS
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Laws#Medical Abortion#Toronto Star#Getty Images#Npr#Ansirh#Nbc#Cdc
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Netflix
Shine My Crown

Candace Owens Claims Parents Who Allow Kids to ‘Pick Their Gender’ Are Likely ‘Adult Predators’

Candace Owens is giving her take on parenting this week… and claims that there is something suspect about a parent who allows their children to choose their gender. “I would never allow my children to have play dates at the homes of parents who have allowed their children to pick their gender. Such an easy way to identify adult predators,” she tweeted.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Warnings that illegal abortions will kill pregnant women if Supreme Court votes down Roe v Wade

A leaked document from within the walls of the US Supreme Court revealed a potential fault line that threatens to upend the foundation upon which abortion rights in the country have rested on for nearly 50 years: a reversal of Roe v Wade.The leaked draft opinion, as reported by Politico, includes a quote from Justice Samuel Alito where he calls the seminal Supreme Court ruling “egregiously wrong from the start.” Politico reported that alongside him, four other Republican-appointed justices voted in the case Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organisation to uphold a Mississippi law criminalising termination of a pregnancy...
CONGRESS & COURTS
BGR.com

This action-packed Netflix thriller has some viewers on the edge of their seats

Netflix’s Top 10 movies list inside the app can seem a little strange, at times. Often, there doesn’t seem to be much of a rhyme or reason to the way random movies seem to rocket up the streamer’s list. Like how titles as odd as 2019’s Rambo: Last Blood and 2005’s War of the Worlds are in the top three today. Recent days have also seen another somewhat random title, the 2018 movie How It Ends, climb the list as well.
TV & VIDEOS
Washington Examiner

Meghan McCain’s Bad Republican book flops too

Two new books featuring Washington political royalty debuted as huge flops, suggesting there is limited interest in anything beyond a focus on presidential politics. The latest failure is Meghan McCain’s memoir, Bad Republican, released April 26. According to an NPD BookScan provided to Secrets, it sold just 244 copies...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
79K+
Followers
8K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy