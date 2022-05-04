ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AirBnb announces anti-party plan for summer holidays

By Harrison Gereau
 2 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – If you were planning to spend your summer holidays “Project X” style, in a huge rental home partying with your friends, you might what to rethink that idea. Airbnb has announced that they are cracking down on summer parties across the state of New York, with strict anti-party measures set to go in effect over both Memorial Day weekend and the Fourth of July.

If you don’t have any positive reviews on the home-rental website, you will not be able to book an entire home listing for one-night reservations on either Memorial Day weekend or the Fourth of July weekend. As July 4 approaches, Airbnb will get even more strict, making it more difficult for guests without a history of positive reviews to book two-night stays.

Anti-party attestations will also be introduced to guests trying to make local reservations, in which they must attest that they will not throw a party against the company’s rules. If they break that rule, users will also acknowledge that they could be subject to legal action from the company.

Boy found safe after going missing from Airbnb

Airbnb says they do not take these measures lightly. Both Memorial Day and the Fourth of July are meaningful weekends that allow hosts to facilitate all kinds of responsible travelers, which is why the company allows exceptions on these bookings for those who have a history of positive reviews and have earned trust through Airbnb. The company says they understand that the simple fact of not yet having reviews does not mean that a guest is trying to throw a party- but that’s a trade-off they’re willing to make in the interest of trust and safety.

The company is also working to raise awareness of its Neighborhood Support Line, which provides a forum for neighbors to flag for Airbnb in real-time if they see a party in progress at an Airbnb home. In those cases, Airbnb’s Safety team will work to support the neighbor, work with law enforcement if needed, and take action against the people responsible for throwing the party. The Neighborhood Support Line is available online and includes a 24/7 hotline in the United States.

Calling all volunteers: Albany Tulip Festival wants you!

This same sort of crackdown on partying was successful in 2021. Over 126,000 guests without histories of positive reviews were impacted by the anti-party system that year, resulting in a substantial decrease in reports of disruptive and unauthorized parties. Airbnb has said they look forward to sharing similar announcements in the coming months.

CT beach named among 25 best beaches in U.S.

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – A Connecticut beach has been named among the best 25 beaches in the United States, according to Travel and Leisure. Travel and Leisure mapped out the best beaches across the country by looking at the sand, the waves, the level of seclusion, the public transportation and accessible parking, the boardwalk, […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Independent

UK travellers have ‘10 days left’ to renew passports in time for summer holidays

British travellers have just over a week left to renew their passport or apply for a new one if they want to ensure they have a valid travel document in time for the summer holidays.The British passport office has been inundated with applications in recent weeks, leading to wait times of up to 10 weeks.The government has warned holidaymakers to send in applications “as soon as possible” if their passport is set to expire.Home Office minister Kevin Foster said in April that a million passport applications had been received in just one month.“To put that into context, we usually...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Upworthy

A study reveals the cheapest time to buy airfare

Everyone seems to have a theory on the best time to purchase airfare to save the most money. Some say it's right before take-off. Others will swear that prices are lowest six months before the flight. Well, now we have the truth. A scientific study was conducted by Expedia and the Airlines Reporting Commission that found the best times to buy flight tickets to get the best deal possible.
LIFESTYLE
boardingarea.com

Wait…my flight is how long?! Qantas announces direct flights to London and JFK

We may receive a commission when you use our links. Monkey Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Monkey Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Monkey Miles is also a Senior Advisor to Bilt Rewards Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, endorsed or approved by any of these entities. We appreciate you using our links!!!
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TIME

What to Do If You Test Positive for COVID-19 While Traveling

After two years of pandemic living, Americans are collectively ready for a vacation. About 85% of people in the U.S. expect to travel this summer, according to data from the industry trade group U.S. Travel Association. Many others aren’t even waiting that long. Almost 2.3 million people passed through U.S. Transportation Security Administration checkpoints on April 10, only slightly fewer than on that date in 2019.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WDW News Today

International Guests Resort to Begging for Tickets & Park Pass Reservations in Magic Kingdom Parking Lot

International guests have resorted to begging for tickets and park pass reservations outside the Magic Kingdom after being turned away. One couple, who wishes to remain anonymous, reported having traveled to Orlando from Switzerland. Upon arrival at the Transportation & Ticket Center, they attempted to purchase theme park tickets and were turned away.
ORLANDO, FL
Body of missing Yale employee found on Long Island shoreline

 NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The body of a missing Yale employee has been found on the Long Island shoreline, according to Yale News. The body of Anton Sovetov, who had been missing since early February, was found on the New York side of the Long Island shoreline on April 30. The Suffolk Country Medical […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Axios Twin Cities

The return of the Twin Cities date night special

Some Twin Cities restaurants are once again serving up targeted discounts to lure customers back, even as rising food prices eat into their margins. What's happening: Pandemic disruptions and soaring inflation might seem like a recipe for canceling deals and date night specials. Indeed, an Axios review of date night deals found that is the case for some restaurants.But others are stepping up the promotions in hopes of boosting business long term.What they're saying: "It's brand awareness. We don't look at it money-wise, we look at getting repeat customers," Ashleigh Newman, owner of Tongue in Cheek in St. Paul, told...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
