ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

Dutch woman convicted in US of al-Shabab fundraising

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A Dutch woman has been convicted of raising money for the Somali terrorist group al-Shabab, according to a federal prosecutor.

Farhia Hassan, 38, was convicted Tuesday of conspiring to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, Jessica Aber, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, said in a news release.

Court records and evidence showed Hassan was involved for more than three years with a group of women from more than a dozen countries who ran a fundraising ring to provide financial support to al-Shabab.

The women funneled cash payments directly to members of the terrorist group, coordinating the payments using online chatrooms, and it was used to fund safehouses and to purchase trucks and weaponry in support of al-Shabab, the news release said.

Hassan was involved in fundraising in the Netherlands, falsely telling donors that money was raised to help charitable causes, the news release said.

Hassan was extradited last year from the Netherlands to the U.S. to face trial after a seven-year fight. Her lawyers argued that the U.S. lacked jurisdiction to charge a Dutch woman with giving money to a Somali terrorist group, but Judge Anthony Trenga ruled that the U.S. has a legitimate interest in prosecuting supporters of a designated terrorist organization.

Two U.S.-based members of the fundraising ring were convicted in 2016 and sentenced to more than a decade in prison.

Their defense argued that the amounts contributed by the women were negligible — a few thousand dollars in total — and that they intended the money to care for injured al-Shabab soldiers. They said providing funds for medicine in an armed conflict cannot be considered criminal under international treaties, and convicting someone for advocating for a cause violates the First Amendment.

Comments / 0

Related
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Alexandria, VA
Alexandria, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Al Shabab#Fundraising#Dutch#Ap#Somali
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Netherlands
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TODAY.com

New images released of Alabama inmate, corrections officer

The missing Alabama corrections officer and inmate accused of murder remain on the loose one week since his escape. The U.S. Marshals Service released a new batch of photos and artist renderings of the duo in hopes of finding them. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for TODAY.May 6, 2022.
ALABAMA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

883K+
Followers
431K+
Post
401M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy