Clearfield EMS joins Penn Highlands Healthcare system

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Clearfield Emergency Services has joined the Penn Highlands Healthcare system, according to an announcement from Penn Highlands on Tuesday.

Penn Highlands said this new affiliation will benefit Northwestern and Central Pennsylvania communities by providing patients with an expanded continuum of care.

“It is an exciting time for Penn Highlands Healthcare because this partnership allows us to offer the communities we serve with a more comprehensive level of service,” said Steven M. Fontaine, CEO of Penn Highlands Healthcare. “Clearfield EMS marks our first affiliation with a major medical transport service. The addition of an EMS service puts patients in the immediate care of our highly skilled medical teams before they even reach our Emergency Departments.”

Penn Highlands Healthcare as officially formed in 2011.

