Spirit AeroSystems Clocks 30% Revenue Growth In Q1

By Akanksha Bakshi
 3 days ago
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. SPR reported first-quarter revenue growth of 30% year-over-year to $1.18 billion, beating the consensus of $1.09 billion. This increase reflects higher production deliveries on the Boeing Co BA 737, Airbus SE EADSY A220, and Airbus A320 programs and increased Aftermarket revenue, partially offset...

