Washington Parish, LA

La. deputies find a dozen baggies of heroin, cocaine in suspect’s mouth, marijuana in rectum

By Scott Lewis, Michael Scheidt
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A New Orleans resident, who was being assisted with a disabled vehicle on the side of the road, was later found to have a dozen baggies of drugs in his mouth and marijuana in his rectum, according to Washington Parish Sheriff’s deputies.

Deputies were called to assist with a disabled vehicle on Tuesday, May 3 in the woods off of La. 10 near Bogalusa. Upon arrival, “deputies discovered the driver of the vehicle, Isaac G. Sabatier, 38, a resident of Music Street in New Orleans,” according to the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Sabatier initially refused any help from EMS.

An investigation ensued during which deputies found a large amount of illegal drugs.

WPSO says, “Sabatier, who had a suspended driver’s license, no license tag, no insurance and no vehicle registration, was found to be in possession of marijuana, powder cocaine and crack cocaine.”

A back pack was also found during the search.

The back pack contained these items:

  • A set of scales
  • Plastic baggies
  • $303 in cash

Sabatier was subsequently apprehended and that is when deputies saw something that made them want to check Sabatier’s mouth.

The suspect “was forced to spit out the items in his mouth which consisted of twelve baggies, five of which contained heroin and seven of which contained cocaine,” according to the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office.

WPSO says Sabatier admitted to swallowing narcotics and was taken to a local hospital.

During the examination, “additional marijuana was discovered in a plastic tube which was concealed in Sabatier’s rectum,” according to the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect is facing these charges:

  • Three counts of possession with intent to distribute illegal drugs
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Obstruction of justice by evidence tampering
  • Reckless operation of a motor vehicle
  • No proof of registration
  • Driving while under suspension

Sabatier remains in the Washington Parish Jail as bond has not been set.

“It is not unusual for drugs to enter Washington Parish from the New Orleans area,” stated Sheriff Randy Seal. “This time didn’t work out for you, Mr. Sabatier. Welcome to the Washington Parish Jail and I hope you enjoyed your encounter with our diligent deputies.”

