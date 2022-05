One of the best things about the GoPro Mountain Games? Top trail runners, mountain bikers, disc golfers and other outdoor athletes have a chance to get paid. The 20th anniversary GoPro Mountain Games return June 7-12 with over 30 competitions and an overall prize purse exceeding $130,000 — not to mention the other great prizes and gear that go along with being on the podium.

