Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Creek, Okfuskee, Okmulgee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 07:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-07 21:09:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Report flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/rlx. The next statement will be issued this evening at 600 PM EDT. Target Area: Calhoun; Gilmer The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in West Virginia Little Kanawha River At Glenville affecting Gilmer and Calhoun Counties. For the Little Kanawha River...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little Kanawha River At Glenville. * WHEN...Until late this evening. * IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Water covers some streets and reaches some buildings near the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:45 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 23.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:45 AM EDT Saturday was 23.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.5 feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage late this afternoon. - Flood stage is 23.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 23.6 feet on 03/31/1940. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

CALHOUN COUNTY, WV ・ 2 HOURS AGO