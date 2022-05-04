ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peachtree City, GA

1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting outside CVS in Peachtree City

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jmpL3_0fSioh0h00

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting outside a CVS pharmacy in Peachtree City.

The shooting happened before 8 a.m. Wednesday off Highway 54 and Lexington Circle.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said one man is dead and another is in custody.

There is still an active police presence outside the store, which is located in a busy shopping area.

A Channel 2 Action News photographer captured crime scene tape up in front of the store.

Police said the victim and the suspect knew each other and argument led up to the shooting. Neither the victim nor shooter have been identified.

Police said there is no threat to the public. It is unclear when the scene will clear.

IN OTHER NEWS

Man found guilty of shooting victim over game of UNO at Cobb County party Taylor Grant, 34, shot a man during a party at Grant’s cousin’s house on Dec. 13, 2020.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lexington, GA
City
Peachtree City, GA
Peachtree City, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WDEF

Passenger killed by flying tire on I 75

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga investigators report a passenger was killed in a wreck on I 75 this morning. It happened just before noon near Volkswagen Drive. Traffic investigators say a Chevy was pulling a trailer heading north. A wheel came off from the trailer and bounced across the concrete...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Highway 54#Lexington Circle#Wsb Tv News#Channel 2 Action News#Uno#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

2 dead in 2-car crash in South Fulton County

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — South Fulton Police say two people were killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The accident happened at the intersection of Jonesboro Road and Bethsaida Road and involved two vehicles, police said. It’s unclear if...
SOUTH FULTON, TN
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
142K+
Followers
103K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy