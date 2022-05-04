1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting outside CVS in Peachtree City

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting outside a CVS pharmacy in Peachtree City.

The shooting happened before 8 a.m. Wednesday off Highway 54 and Lexington Circle.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said one man is dead and another is in custody.

There is still an active police presence outside the store, which is located in a busy shopping area.

A Channel 2 Action News photographer captured crime scene tape up in front of the store.

Police said the victim and the suspect knew each other and argument led up to the shooting. Neither the victim nor shooter have been identified.

Police said there is no threat to the public. It is unclear when the scene will clear.

IN OTHER NEWS

Man found guilty of shooting victim over game of UNO at Cobb County party Taylor Grant, 34, shot a man during a party at Grant’s cousin’s house on Dec. 13, 2020.

©2022 Cox Media Group