Russian auto city affected by sanctions, parts shortage

President Vladimir Putin could officially declare war on Ukraine to quell the “outrage” felt by Russia’s military over the failures of its assault on Kyiv, officials have warned.In seeking “payback” for Moscow’s losses, top army officials are reportedly imploring the Russian leader to replace his “special military operation” tagline with a cry of all-out war, which would permit the Kremlin to drum up the mass-mobilisation of its population.Moscow calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation” to disarm Ukraine and protect it from fascists, but Kyiv and western leaders say this a false pretext for an unprovoked war of...
