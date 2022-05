DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Meteorologist Andrew Clarke has your daily walk the dog forecast sponsored by Wet Pets of Dothan!. Mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures can be expected once again today as most locations top out in the low 90s for highs. Rain chances will remain isolated at best, with only a sprinkle or two possible during the afternoon hours. This will make for another great day to take your dog out for a walk! The only thing I would recommend is to bring some water along for you and your furry companion, as it will be hot and humid area-wide. Have a great Thursday!

DOTHAN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO