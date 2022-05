Starting from the first half of May, for the next 1 month Poinswap's private sale is going to take place to bootstrap the project. Just when people never heard enough about GameFi, Poinswap, a decentralized exchange built on the Avalanche blockchain, is preparing for the next big thing. Poinswap is a tech enabler for institutions and retailers to join the blockchain revolution by tokenizing point rewards and whitelisting subnets for retail partners on the Avalanche Blockchain. The private sale is about to open from early May to June 2022 for 1 month.

