The Black Series Figrin D'an Figure Revealed For Star Wars Day 2022 (Exclusive)

Marvel's Avengers has revealed a special surprise for Black Widow fans in the form of a"free" skin, with free being in quotations because while technically true, there are some requirements that need to be filled first. Marvel's Avengers is adding a new character soon, but before it does this it's doing what it's almost exclusively been doing as of late, releasing new skins. The latest comes courtesy of Black Widow, but unlike many of the recent skins added to the game, it's not an MCU skin. Rather, it's a comics skin, which are added far less frequently. And unlike most skins added to the game, this one can be had for free, if you have enough shipments. If you don't, you can grind until you do.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO