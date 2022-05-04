VIDEO: What could be next for Brittney Griner

The WNBA is back and the 2022 season began with plenty of familiar foes and fresh faces. The Indiana Fever and Washington Mystics kicked things off with a matchup that saw three top four picks in NaLyssa Smith (No.2), Shakira Austin (No.3) and Emily Engstler (No. 4) in action. Mystics star Elena Delle Donne also played after opting out of the entire 2020 season and only playing three games in 2021.

