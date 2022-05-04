VIDEO: What could be next for Brittney Griner

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA will begin its 26th season this weekend with several intriguing storylines, including the potential retirement of Sue Bird and Sylvia Fowles, the return of Becky Hammon as a coach and the absence of Brittney Griner. There is no bigger headline engulfing the league...
May 4 (Reuters) - The Chicago Sky are aiming for even loftier heights in their title defense as the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) kicks off a new season on Friday. The Sky snared 2019 Finals MVP Emma Meesseman in February after picking up their maiden title, putting them in...
Naz Hillmon hasn’t yet played an official WNBA game, but members of the Atlanta Dream franchise have already declared the former Michigan star the steal of the draft. Head coach Tanisha Wright was among those who made the declaration on draft night last month, and she doubled down on the opinion on Thursday.
The WNBA is back and the 2022 season began with plenty of familiar foes and fresh faces. The Indiana Fever and Washington Mystics kicked things off with a matchup that saw three top four picks in NaLyssa Smith (No.2), Shakira Austin (No.3) and Emily Engstler (No. 4) in action. Mystics star Elena Delle Donne also played after opting out of the entire 2020 season and only playing three games in 2021.
Liam McHugh is familiar with the rigors of hosting studio shows during the Stanley Cup playoffs, especially those nights when games go to the multiple overtimes on the West Coast. McHugh is in for some relief this season. With Turner Sports and ESPN picking up the playoffs after 16 years,...
NEW YORK – Ben Simmons will have surgery to alleviate pain in his back caused by a herniated disk, the Brooklyn Nets said Wednesday. The procedure will be done Thursday. The Nets said it was decided upon after consultation with multiple back specialists. Simmons sat out this entire season....
SEATTLE -- As WNBA fans watched recent high draft picks and big names like 2020 Rookie of the Year Crystal Dangerfield and 2017 All-Star Layshia Clarendon get waived this week when teams set their final rosters, a Twitter thread by two-time Finals MVP Breanna Stewart on Wednesday struck a chord.
HOUSTON – Sure, it's early. But Justin Verlander's work this season in his return from Tommy John surgery is an encouraging sign that the two-time Cy Young Award winner can return to elite form after almost two years away from the game. Verlander turned in another solid start and...
