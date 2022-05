There are plenty of times when umpires get it wrong and call a pitch well out of the zone a strike. But on three pitches in a row? That's not a good look. But that's exactly what happened to Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna on Wednesday when he faced New York Mets pitcher Tylor Megill. Ozuna struck out on three consecutive pitches, all of which were clearly outside of the strike zone.

