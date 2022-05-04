UPDATE: All lanes are now open after overturned 18-wheeler blocks lanes on Windsor Spring Road
UPDATE 5:07 P.M. – All lanes are now open according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident at Windsor Spring Road at Rushing Road just before 10:00 a.m. Wednesday.
It’s near the off ramp from I-520EB at Windsor Spring Road.
Upon arrival, Deputies found an 18-Wheeler overturned.
The driver of the truck sustained only minor injuries.
At this time, both lanes on Windsor Spring Road southbound will be closed and the right turn lane from I-520 EB off ramp to Windsor Spring Road will also be closed.
