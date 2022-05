HALES CORNERS, Wis. - Wisconsin's nurses are stressed out. Some are turning to drugs and alcohol to cope. But where do they turn when they're ready to get help?. A FOX6 Investigation finds most healthcare workers struggling with addiction do not seek treatment until they are caught stealing drugs on the job. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration calls it "diversion" because it diverts drugs from their intended recipients, putting patients at risk.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO