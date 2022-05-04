ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Screven County man arrested for molesting Statesboro juvenile

By Dajhea Jones
WSAV News 3
 2 days ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A Screven County man was arrested for allegedly molesting a Statesboro juvenile.

According to the Statesboro Police Department (SPD), in August 2021, a School Resource Officer with the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office contacted about a possible child molestation in Statesboro.

Upon further investigation, a juvenile female victim indicated that she had been abused over a period of years by a man she knew, 31-year-old D’Anthony Jabica Miles, of Newington.

An arrest warrant was issued for Miles on aggravated child molestation charges, but shortly after the victim notified authorities, Miles fled the area.

The warrant was then turned over to the U.S. Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force and after months of work, U.S. Marshals arrested Miles on May 2, 2022 at a residence in Screven County.

He was returned to the Bulloch County Jail where he remains.

The case remains under investigation, SPD asks anyone with information to contact Senior Detective Jodie Tanner at 912-764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.

Comments / 2

Nancy Redmond
2d ago

How did he survive with no job? SOMEONE was hiding him! They need to be indicted and in prison also!

Reply
3
