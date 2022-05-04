ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Early voting for Democratic Primary in Alexandria starts this week

By Vernon Miles
alxnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Updated 3:15 p.m.) Early voting in the upcoming Democratic Primary is scheduled to start later this Friday, May 6. The only election on the ballot is the Democratic nomination for the 8th District House...

The Independent

Virginia House Democrats vote to remove their leader

Virginia House Democrats voted Wednesday to remove their caucus leader, months after an unsuccessful election cycle that saw the party lose full control of the state government. The 48-member caucus voted by secret ballot to remove Minority Leader Eileen Filler-Corn, who previously served as Virginia's first female House speaker, according to lawmakers and staffers who spoke with reporters shortly after the vote. The membership voted against removing caucus chair Charniele Herring, lawmakers said. No immediate vote was held on who would fill Filler-Corn's role. The vote on whether to remove the two women came after a campaign led in...
ELECTIONS
Fox News

Joe Biden won't run in 2024

President Joe Biden reportedly told former President Barack Obama he will run for re-election. It doesn’t matter what Biden tells anyone today. What matters is what is about to happen in November. In a little over six months, Republicans will likely win the House and the Senate. As important...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AOL Corp

Democrats urge Biden to use presidential powers, 'whatever means necessary' to protect voters

WASHINGTON – With federal voting rights legislation stalled in Congress, Democratic lawmakers and civil rights activists are calling on the Biden administration to issue anew executive order aimed at better protecting votersagainst restrictive state election laws. Democrats and activists are increasingly disappointed with the lack of progress on passing...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Even Beto O'Rourke says Biden needs to be better prepared for the end of Title 42: Democrat Texas governor candidate demands to hear a plan from the White House ahead of the impending mass migrant event in May

Democrat Beto O'Rourke distanced himself from President Joe Biden's border policies on Tuesday when he said the administration needs to be better prepared before lifting pandemic-era expulsion policy Title 42. There are concerns among state, local and federal officials that letting the rule expire on May 23 as planned will...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
Ohio Capital Journal

Less than a week from Election Day, why are so many Republicans undecided?

Amid the maniacal bids to out-conservative one another, and the near fisticuffs, perhaps the most abiding feature of this year’s Republican U.S. Senate primary has been voters’ uncertainty. In a crowded field it might seem that voters would have an easy time finding a candidate whose message resonates. Instead, the limited polling available keeps showing […] The post Less than a week from Election Day, why are so many Republicans undecided? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
FOXBusiness

Senate Democrat facing tough re-election puts plenty of daylight between herself and Biden in new TV ad

Sen. Maggie Hassan wants voters in her home state of New Hampshire to know that she’s doing everything she can to help ease the pain of soaring gas prices. The former governor and first-term senator, who faces a potentially challenging re-election in this November's midterms, went up on Monday with a new TV ad that spotlights her push to temporarily eliminate the federal gas tax.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

