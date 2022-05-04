Early voting for Democratic Primary in Alexandria starts this week

Virginia House Democrats voted Wednesday to remove their caucus leader, months after an unsuccessful election cycle that saw the party lose full control of the state government. The 48-member caucus voted by secret ballot to remove Minority Leader Eileen Filler-Corn, who previously served as Virginia's first female House speaker, according to lawmakers and staffers who spoke with reporters shortly after the vote. The membership voted against removing caucus chair Charniele Herring, lawmakers said. No immediate vote was held on who would fill Filler-Corn's role. The vote on whether to remove the two women came after a campaign led in...

ELECTIONS ・ 9 DAYS AGO