Springdale getting second Starbucks location

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Haag Brown announced Wednesday, May 4 a second Starbucks is coming to Springdale.

The cafe will be situated on the corner of Elm Springs Rd. and N. 48th St. to sit at the entrance of the new Mercy Hospital Campus, across from a Walmart Super Center, Panda Express and McDonald’s.

Haag Brown notes this new development will be an easy access point from Interstate-49 with excellent visibility to over 70,000 cars per day.

The location will reportedly feature a full-service drive-through with a modern storefront layout, adding outdoor patio seating topped with classic string lights and complementary landscaping.

Haag Brown Development purchased 2.7 acres from Mercy Health System and will divide the

property into three out-parcels lining the south side of Elm Springs Road, just off I-49. Stonebridge

Construction is the general contractor for the project, which is already underway.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.