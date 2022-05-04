Flashpoint Beyond #1 Review: An Uneven Return to a Completed Event

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness features a whole bunch of variants. But, what's the deal with the evil Strange that was featured in the trailers. Well, Sinister Strange plays a role, but probably not the one you're thinking of. *Spoilers for Multiverse of Madness to follow.* Well, he's not the main villain of this story for starters, that would be Wanda Maximoff. But, he does square off with the MCU's former Sorcerer Supreme. His creepy third eye comes from messing with the Darkhold to find a universe where he could steal his own version of Christine Palmer. In this ruined universe, his love was taken away by the hubris of messing with the cursed book. MCU's Doctor Strange ironically ends up with the same kind of third eye (of Agamoto) by the end of this movie. So, What If…? fans are going to have to wait to see Strange Supreme later, because this definitely wasn't him.

MOVIES ・ 16 HOURS AGO