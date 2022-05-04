ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flashpoint Beyond #1 Review: An Uneven Return to a Completed Event

By Nicole Drum
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs follow ups to specific storylines and universes go, the Flashpoint universe doesn't exactly seem like one that would require revisitation, but that's exactly what makes Flashpoint Beyond #1 interesting. Somehow, the Flashpoint world is restored with its Batman, Thomas Wayne, stuck in the doomed reality holding questions as to why...

comicbook.com

