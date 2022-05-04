Judas Priest are now in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

If you thought Metal Masters Judas Priest would be put on the Rock Hall waiting list once again this year, you've got another thing comin'. The band's "twin guitar attack, driving riffs, soaring operatic vocals and pounding drums" have officially been recognized for induction into Rock's hallowed halls.

"This is such a beautiful moment," singer Rob Halford tells Rock and Roll Hall of Fame CEO Greg Harris upon hearing the news of Judas Priest 's induction into the Class of 2022 .

Halford says the honor is not only a win for Priest, but for "Heavy Metal here in the U.S. and around the world. This is just the power and the reach that the Hall of Fame has, so it's time to celebrate!"

The British musicians ( Les Binks , K. K. Downing , Rob Halford , Ian Hill , Dave Holland , Glenn Tipton , and Scott Travis ) join this year's class as recipients of the organization's Musical Excellence Award , along with R&B/pop songwriting team Jimmy Tam & Terry Lewis -- among a number of others selected by the board for inclusion outside of the popular fan and industry voting system . Scroll below for a complete list of the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees.

Performer Category

Pat Benatar

Duran Duran

Eminem

Eurythmics

Dolly Parton

Lionel Richie

Carly Simon

Musical Excellence Award

Judas Priest

Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis

Early Influence Award

Harry Belafonte

Elizabeth Cotton

Ahmet Ertegun Award

Allen Grubman

Jimmy Iovine

Sylvia Robinson

Breaking the laws of Rock ever since their formation in 1969 Birmingham, Judas Priest is already known as one of the most influential Heavy Metal bands to ever grace the genre -- and their 50 Years of Heavy Metal commemorations are going into overdrive this year with tour dates, expansive box sets, and brand new music coming shortly. Listen to our recent Audacy Check In with frontman Rob Halford below to hear more about the band’s triumphant return to the stage in 2022 and much more.

