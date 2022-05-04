ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

‘X-Men Legends Vol. 2: Mutant Mayhem’ review

By David Brooke
aiptcomics
aiptcomics
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Marvel Comics was onto something when they launched X-Men Legends back in February 2021. It allows classic X-Men creators to fill in gaps, revisit, or generally just explore their past stories or eras. Out this week is the second trade paperback collecting X-Men Legends #7-12, featuring three different stories and eras....

aiptcomics.com

Comments / 0

Related
aiptcomics

‘Mighty Marvel Masterworks: The Avengers Vol. 2: The Old Order Changeth’ review

The Mighty Marvel Masterworks is a new line of trade paperbacks reprinting Marvel’s classic series from the start. They’re unique for two reasons: They feature covers by the incredible Michael Cho and they’re smaller in size for smaller hands. The kid-friendly collections also feature a table of contents for easier reading. The latest out this week is The Avengers Vol. 2, which collects Avengers #11-20.
COMICS
aiptcomics

‘Defenders: There Are No Rules’ TPB review

Defenders: There Are No Rules is about exploring everything that the Marvel Universe is, through a funky group of mismatched adventurers. It’s a story about the foundations of the 616, a classic story told today, that fits a universal history into five chapters. In some ways, it’s exactly what...
COMICS
GamesRadar+

Women and Men of AXE: Judgment Day is the latest Marvel variant theme

Where there is a Marvel event, variant covers follow, and this year's Avengers-X-Men-Eternals three-way standoff will be no exception. Marvel has revealed the first of a group of Women of AXE: Judgment Day and Men of AXE: Judgment Day variant covers by artists Lucas Werneck and Ashley Witter, respectively. Meaning Werneck handles the 'Women of' covers and Witter handles the 'Men of.'
COMICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Jurgens
Person
Chris Claremont
aiptcomics

Moon Girl teams up with the X-Men in ‘X-Men & Moon Girl’ #1

Marvel Comic has announced X-Men & Moon Girl #1 for June 22nd release. It’s a one-shot that’s part of a series of one-shots featuring Moon Girl teaming up with Marvel characters. Written by novelist Mohale Mashigo and illustrated by artist Diogenes Neves the series of one-shots promises to “further cement Moon Girl’s prominence in the Marvel mythos”.
COMICS
BGR.com

This action-packed Netflix thriller has some viewers on the edge of their seats

Netflix’s Top 10 movies list inside the app can seem a little strange, at times. Often, there doesn’t seem to be much of a rhyme or reason to the way random movies seem to rocket up the streamer’s list. Like how titles as odd as 2019’s Rambo: Last Blood and 2005’s War of the Worlds are in the top three today. Recent days have also seen another somewhat random title, the 2018 movie How It Ends, climb the list as well.
TV & VIDEOS
hypebeast.com

Disney Unveils 'Avatar 2' Title, Teaser Trailer Release Date

Disney has officially revealed the title of the first upcoming Avatar sequel — Avatar: The Way of Water. According to reports, the title and release date of the film’s teaser trailer were unveiled during Disney’s CinemaCon presentation, with producer Jon Landau stating, “One of the strengths of [James] Cameron’s scripts is they are always universal and relatable themes that he weaves into them.” He added, “At the center of each of the four sequels will be the Sully family. Each story will be a standalone and each will come to its own conclusion.”
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#X Men Legends#Mutant Mayhem#Marvel Comics
Financial World

Doctor Strange 2: Disney won't delete LGBTQ scenes

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, directed by Sam Raimi, will hit theaters on May 4, 2022. The Film will be banned in some countries such as Egypt, Qatar, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia due to the presence of America Chavez, the character played by Xochitl Gomez who will be just like in the comics, an LGBTQ character.
MOVIES
GQMagazine

James Cameron Proves Avatar Sequel Actually Exists With a New Trailer

Avatar is one of the most financially successful movies of all time, but in the 12-plus years since James Cameron’s sci-fi epic came out, it’s become something of a pop cultural punchline due to the endless delays around the ever-increasing sequels promised by its visionary/madman director. In the meantime, the $2 billion grossing story of Jake Sully and the Na’vi began to feel like something of a 3D IMAX fever dream. That is, until now.
MOVIES
The Independent

Moon Knight episode five pays tribute to forgotten Marvel legend

Moon Knight episode five has subtly paid tribute to a forgotten Marvel legend.The show follows the story of Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector.In one scene, a movie poster mentions the name Doug Perlin, which is a nod to Doug Moench and Don Perlin, who created Moon Knight for Marvel in the ‘70s.The tribute occurs in episode five of the Disney Plus series which stars Oscar Isaac playing a man forced to confront his...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
thedigitalfix.com

Keanu Reeves reportedly cast in secret Marvel role

Keanu Reeves is finally making his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to Giant Freakin Robot, the John Wick and Matrix star will be appearing in a secret action movie. That’s right, after years of fans dying to see Reeves in a caped getup, Kevin Feige may have swooped in to answer our prayers.
MOVIES
Collider

Patrick Stewart's Professor X Revealed in New 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' TV Spot

It’s (almost) official, Patrick Stewart is back to the role of Professor X for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. With only one week before the release of the highly-anticipated sequel in theaters, Marvel Studios release a new international teaser that shows not only the leader of the X-Men but also what looks like Hayley Atwell as the Multiverse variant Captain Carter.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Even Oscar Isaac Wishes ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’ Was a ‘Better Film,’ but ‘I Don’t Disown It’

Click here to read the full article. “Moon Knight” star Oscar Isaac isn’t afraid to call out a franchise for what it is. After starring in “X-Men: Apocalypse” as the titular baddie, Isaac told The New York Times that he still thinks back on the film “with fondness” despite being regarded as one of the weakest X-Men movies. However, he said, “I wish it would have been a better film,” Isaac admitted, “and that they would have taken care of the character a little better, but those are the risks.” The film received mixed reviews at the time, though it grossed more than...
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness review: "Enough crowd-pleasing moments to reward the faithful"

"The multiverse is a concept about which we know frighteningly little," cautioned Doctor Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in box-office behemoth Spider-Man: No Way Home. Audiences are somewhat better 'versed these days, as the MCU’s Phase 4 has been laying the groundwork for multiple realities that allow you to have your cake in one dimension and eat it in the next. Animated series What If…? explored the butterfly-effect possibilities with some of the saga’s core characters, while No Way Home demonstrated the crowd-pleasing potential for fan service (multiple Spider-Men!), following in the web trails of Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Doctor Strange 2: The Origin of the Multiverse in Superhero Comics

In just a matter of days, movie fans will be treated to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the latest entry within the ever-growing Marvel Cinematic Universe. As the title alludes, the film will follow Stephen Strange / Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) on a wild and dire journey throughout the Marvel multiverse, which will envelop both new and familiar characters. The nature of the multiverse fully being integrated into the MCU has interested fans for years, after several years' worth of narrative fakeouts and an eventual introduction of it in the Loki Disney+ series and Spider-Man: No Way Home. With Multiverse of Madness, the concept will fully be brought to the big screen — and will be adding to a surprising tapestry of how it has existed within the world of mainstream superhero comics.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Star Wars unveils first-look trailer for Book of Boba Fett spin-off show

In honour of Star Wars Day, Disney+ has released a first-look trailer for its documentary special about The Book of Boba Fett. Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett, which is now available for streaming, will explore the behind-the-scenes story of the legendary bounty hunter's journey – with cast and crew giving their reactions and insight on what it took to put together the show.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Patrick Stewart on Playing Charles Xavier Again in ‘Doctor Strange 2’: ‘I Was a Little Unsure at First’

Click here to read the full article. Ever since Patrick Stewart’s singular voice rang out in the Super Bowl trailer for Marvel Studios’ “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” fans have eagerly awaited the return — really, the resurrection — of Professor Charles Xavier, the role Stewart played seven times over 17 years as part of 20th Century Fox’s “X-Men” movie franchise. In 2017’s “Logan,” Stewart seemingly said goodbye to Prof. X — quite literally, since the character dies. And when Disney purchased 20th Century Fox in 2019, that appeared to be final nail in Stewart’s tenure in the role, given that...
MOVIES
aiptcomics

aiptcomics

4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
395K+
Views
ABOUT

The most comic book reviews anywhere every Wednesday, gaming, movies, pro wrestling and more

 https://aiptcomics.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy