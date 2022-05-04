City of Troy under boil water notice
TROY, Texas ( FOX 44 ) – UPDATE: The entire City of Troy is under a boil water notice.
The City sent out an email Wednesday morning saying crews have worked through Tuesday night, and that repairs are continuing on the damaged water line.
