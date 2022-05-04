ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, TX

City of Troy under boil water notice

By Matt McGovern
 2 days ago

TROY, Texas ( FOX 44 ) – UPDATE: The entire City of Troy is under a boil water notice.

The City sent out an email Wednesday morning saying crews have worked through Tuesday night, and that repairs are continuing on the damaged water line.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

