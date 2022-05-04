ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heart of Indiana United Way expands THRIVE Network coaching to Delaware, Henry counties

By FROM NEWS REPORTS
The Star Press
The Star Press
 2 days ago

MUNCIE, Ind. — Heart of Indiana United Way continues to expand its impact through the THRIVE Network, now available in Delaware and Henry counties.

The expansion of services was one of United Way’s priorities for 2021-22 funding, according to a release. The goal is to address the struggle of nearly half of all households in its counties served to make ends meet.

To offer new THRIVE Network services in Delaware and Henry County, the organization has funded and partnered with A Better Way, Christian Ministries, PathStone, Second Harvest Food Bank and YWCA Central Indiana to help people increase their capacity to learn, earn and build assets, the release stated.

"Based on the Annie E. Casey Center for Working Families model, Heart of Indiana United Way’s THRIVE Network meets people where they are and helps them transition from barely surviving on their budget to thriving financially long-term," the release explained. United Way began the THRIVE Network’s data-driven model in Madison County in 2016.

More: 'Very Important Volunteers' honored for helping teachers, refugees, US Census, community

“We view people as creative, resourceful, and whole. They do not need to be ‘fixed.’ Many just need the steady support of this coactive coaching model to help them begin to set and achieve life goals that they may have never thought possible,” Karen Hemberger, United Way’s director of impact who leads this initiative, said in the release.  “With the increasing costs of essential items like gas and groceries, this support is needed now more than ever,” Hemberger added.

THRIVE clients work with coaches in the areas of income supports, employment, financial and family support to develop goals and a plan toward achieving financial stability over a period of months or longer.

Delaware and Henry Counties’ funded partners now have trained coaches working to help people set and begin achieving financial goals. In addition to sharing best practices, coaches attend powerful trainings together and utilize a shared database to track progress of clients.

“We will continue to work with funded and unfunded partners to ensure families have what they need to thrive for the long-term,” Hemberger said.

To learn more and connect with a Thrive coach, visit heartofindianaunitedway.org/thrive-coaching .

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Heart of Indiana United Way expands THRIVE Network coaching to Delaware, Henry counties

