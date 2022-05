The first regular-season NFL game in Germany will be between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks at the home of soccer club Bayern Munich. The game will take place at the Allianz Arena on Nov. 13, the NFL said Wednesday. It's slated to kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET, and will be the first major non-soccer event held at the facility, which holds up to 70,000 spectators. Frankfurt will also be staging a regular-season game in Germany during the next four years, at Deutsche Bank Park.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO