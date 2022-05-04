ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ardmore, PA

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo on the Main Line in Montco

By Christine Tarlecki
MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Is it time for tacos and tequila? Samantha Geiger lines up the top Cinco de Mayo spots in Montco for Main Line Today. On May 5, many people will find themselves out and about for Cinco de Mayo, and here’s some...

montco.today

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

30% Would Most Want To Eat At This Famous Celebrity's Restaurant

It's no news to cooking show fans that some of TV's most famous chefs have their own restaurants, from Gordon Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen to Bobby Flay's Bobby's Burger Palace. But many celebrities outside of the culinary world have also added restaurateur to their resumes, giving fans the unique chance to dine like their favorite stars. Celeb-backed eateries have popped up all over the country, reflecting a variety of tastes and cultures. Eminem opened Mom's Spaghetti in Detroit, inspired by his famous song lyric. Ludacris runs Chicken + Beer in Atlanta, which serves up exactly what the name suggests. Channing Tatum's Saints and Sinners spot in New Orleans donates many of its profits to charity.
RESTAURANTS
KATU.com

Unique Tacos for Cinco de Mayo

Proportional Plate Blogger, Candice Walker made delicious potato tacos with a kick...just in time for Cinco de Mayo. Click here for Candice's Blog and for this recipe and for all her amazing recipes.
RECIPES
NBC Philadelphia

Philly's Largest Restaurant Opens on Penn's Landing Waterfront

The self-proclaimed largest restaurant in Philadelphia opened this week along the Delaware River in Penn's Landing. FCM Hospitality cut the ribbon Tuesday on Liberty Point at 211 S. Columbus Blvd., adjacent to the Independence Seaport Museum. The sprawling 28,000 square foot restaurant can host around 1,400 people at once over...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lansdale, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Ardmore, PA
Lifestyle
City
Ardmore, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Ardmore, PA
Food & Drinks
TheStreet

Taco Bell Brings Back Mexican Pizza (It's More Than That)

As a fast-food franchise that has been a part of our lives for decades, Yum Brands' (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report Taco Bell clearly knows how to please its customers. And while some of its innovations didn't stick, like that weird seafood salad they once served in a fried taco shell, others have remained on the menu for many years due to customers buying them again and again.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
Kingsport Times-News

The top 25 donut shops in the U.S.

We asked, you answered. We surveyed Feast and Field readers for their favorite donut (err, doughnut?) shops, big and small. Here are some of your top picks across the U.S. — from coast to coast. With two locations in Atlanta (and one in Thailand!), Sublime Doughnuts is loved by...
RESTAURANTS
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey baker wins Food Network competition

Remember a couple of months ago when I told you about a pair of New Jersey bakers who were competing on Food Network shows? Well, one of them came home a winner. Jaleesa Mason, co-owner of Mo and Jay Pastry in Little Falls, won the Food Network’s “Spring Baking Championship”, besting 11 other bakers for the title and the $25,000 prize.
LITTLE FALLS, NJ
FingerLakes1.com

Chipotle: New menu item coming soon

Chipotles CEO announced a new menu item may be launching soon. And it might catch you by surprise. Chick-fil-A’s new Cloudberry Sunjoy drink coming out this month. Chipotle is a wildly popular food stop. Theirs is something on the menu for everyone from bowls to burritos. In 2021 the...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tacos#Tuna#Food Drink#Chipotle Chicken#Carnitas And#Spicy Shrimp#Margarita#Stove#Cinco De Mayo At
Secret NYC

Magnolia Bakery Just Changed Its Iconic Logo

Hold on to your Banana Pudding, folks — Magnolia Bakery’s well-known logo is no more!. The famed New York bakery — which first opened in the West Village in 1996 and quickly grew a cult following for its pastel cupcakes and creamy Banana Pudding — has unveiled a “new, digital-first brand that helps bring the magic of Magnolia Bakery desserts to your door, turning this ‘New York treat to an anywhere eat.'”
TheStreet

Taco Bell Adds a Cool New Menu Item (Your Move, Chipotle)

Taco Bell loves new menu items. The fast-food chain seems to change up its offerings weekly (although it's not that often). During the worst of the covid pandemic, that strategy was put on hold as the Yum Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report chain switched its focus to getting orders out quickly and had to drop some beloved menu items. Some popular items didn't make the cut, including Mexican pizza, a Taco Bell original that has a surprisingly devout following.
RESTAURANTS
Eater

Where to Find Cinco de Mayo Specials in D.C.

Unlike in May 2021, when restaurants were operating at 25-percent indoor capacity, this year’s observance of the Mexican army’s 1862 victory over France in the Battle of Puebla can be celebrated both indoor and outdoors without a limit on party size. Businesses across the District wasted no time announcing drink and food specials for Cinco de Mayo, which falls on a Thursday in 2022. Some food and drink deals are only available for Thursday, May 5, but plan for margaritas to flow all weekend long. Meanwhile, Plnt Burger celebrates the holiday with discounts on its fiery new Baja burger and spicy lil’ dippers.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
DFW Community News

The Best Patio Dining In McKinney For 2022

Whether you’re looking for a fun brunch spot, somewhere to relax with all the family or a romantic alfresco date night, these are some of the best McKinney restaurants for patio dining in 2022. Best Patios in McKinney – Downtown McKinney. Sugarbacon Proper Kitchen. 216 W. Virginia St.,...
MCKINNEY, TX
WPG Talk Radio

The Best Mexican Restaurants in South Jersey

South Jersey's Mexican food scene doesn’t get enough credit. There are plenty of great food options in South Jersey, but finding that perfect Mexican restaurant with friends is family is always one of the best experiences. There are tons of great Mexican spots in South Jersey, there are some well-known places, and some hidden gems up and down the coast and further out west.
RESTAURANTS
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Montgomery County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. MONTCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. MONTCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Montgomery County.

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy