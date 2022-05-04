Celebrate Cinco de Mayo on the Main Line in Montco

It's no news to cooking show fans that some of TV's most famous chefs have their own restaurants, from Gordon Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen to Bobby Flay's Bobby's Burger Palace. But many celebrities outside of the culinary world have also added restaurateur to their resumes, giving fans the unique chance to dine like their favorite stars. Celeb-backed eateries have popped up all over the country, reflecting a variety of tastes and cultures. Eminem opened Mom's Spaghetti in Detroit, inspired by his famous song lyric. Ludacris runs Chicken + Beer in Atlanta, which serves up exactly what the name suggests. Channing Tatum's Saints and Sinners spot in New Orleans donates many of its profits to charity.

