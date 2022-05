Chandler Smith and the No. 18 Safelite team head to Darlington Raceway for Friday’s Dead on Tools 200. As part of Darlington’s throwback weekend, Smith will have fresh colors on his Tundra under the lights Friday night. Smith’s normal paint scheme on his Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) entry is based off Safelite’s MobileGlassShop vehicles that have been predominately black with silver and red stripes since 2013. This week the No. 18 will throw it back to before 2013 when Safelite’s MobileGlassShop vehicles were predominately white with red and black stripes on the side. Safelite - the nation’s largest provider of vehicle glass repair, replacement, and recalibration services - has been a partner of KBM since the 2017 season and will be the primary sponsor on Smith’s Toyota for 16 races this season.

