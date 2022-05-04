ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Russian TV show airs simulation of nuclear attacks on the U.K.

By Chris Morris
Fortune
Fortune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06rkuL_0fSihLxs00

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

A Russian TV host ramped up threats to Great Britain on his show this week, airing simulated nuclear strikes on the country, after U.K. officials continued to show solidarity with Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion.

Dmitry Kiselyov, a Kremlin supporter and state propagandist, issued the threats Sunday on his state television program.

In a segment called “The Sinkable Island,” Kiselyov taunted British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, accusing him of threatening Moscow with a nuclear strike (something that Johnson has not done, but fits with the Kremlin’s message to Russian citizens that the country is under attack by NATO and the Western world). He then showed an animated graphic striking the British Isles and eliminating them.

“Just one launch, Boris,” Kiselyov said, “and England is gone. Once and for all. Why play with us?”

The comments came after Johnson visited Kyiv last month to show support for the country. In addition, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss recently said a Ukraine victory was a “strategic imperative” for the West.

Kiselyov also showed a simulation of a second missile, launched from an underwater nuclear-capable drone, which he said could carry up to a 100-megaton warhead.

“The explosion of this thermonuclear torpedo off the coast of Britain will raise a giant wave up to 500 meters high,” Kiselyov claimed. “Such a water squall also carries extreme doses of radiation. Passing over the British Isles, it will turn what may be left of them into a radioactive desert.”

Kiselyov did not offer any evidence for his claims.

While the comments rankled U.K. officials, experts said that Russia does not have a single weapon that’s capable of what Kiselyov claimed, The Washington Post reported.

Comments / 56

Eric Pace
2d ago

why would anyone in their rite mind want to destroy this beautiful planet..or for.that matter..murder so many innocent folks...

Reply(7)
12
Bryan Payton
2d ago

Did they show our retaliatory strikes destroying all of Russia? There won't be much left after that...

Reply(2)
16
monte
2d ago

is it like the ones the USA shows of the same missles they have destroying Russia mmmmm where can we get a copy id like to save them together lol

Reply
3
Related
Fortune

An oligarch believes that almost all Russians are united against the war, and demands Putin be given a ‘clear exit’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, some Russian elites have spoken out against the economic consequences that a prolonged war would have on Russia. But the recent comments of businessman Oleg Tinkov may be the strongest repudiation from a Russian oligarch yet.
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is What a Nuclear War Would Do to the World

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has raised the specter of a nuclear war between Russia and the West, led by the United States. (This is the country with the most nuclear weapons.) The concern is that if Russia gets bogged down in a conventional war, or is losing it, the Kremlin will resort to using tactical […]
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Dmitry Kiselyov
Person
Boris Johnson
The US Sun

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE – Monster Putin ‘shaking uncontrollably’ in new video as fears grow over state of his health

EVIL Vladimir Putin's health has come under speculation after a new video shows the Russian strongman "shaking uncontrollably". The Russian tyrant's hands trembled violently in a clip showing him greeting Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at the Kremlin. the footage shows a frail-looking Putin - who in recent weeks has been...
POLITICS
The Independent

Zelensky says he’s had 10 attempts on his life: ‘It means there’s only 10 people willing to have me killed’

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the assassination attempts against him do not worry him as much as the torture and war crimes being reported in his besieged country.Mr Zelensky added that getting used to a war is the worst possible habit, as Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine inched closer to the 70th day mark this week.“Well, that’s 10 assassination attempts, means that there’s only 10 people willing to have me killed,” Mr Zelensky said, according to Channel 9.“That’s not bad, when people are being tortured, when the bodies of people are found in the wells... I think,...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Weapon#Nuclear Attack#Great Britain#Nuclear Torpedo#Russian#Kremlin#British#Nato#Western#Sarmat
ohmymag.co.uk

Vladimir Putin: Expert reveals the Russian President is showing signs of psychosis

Psychotherapist Noel McDermott has claimed that the mental toll that lockdown had on the Russian President is the reason he invaded Ukraine. He claims that Putin is suffering from psychosis and paranoia. Putin may have psychosis. Noel McDermott has said that ever since Putin isolated himself at the beginningof the...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Thousands of Russian demonstrators take to streets across Germany after claiming they have been 'victims of daily aggression' in wake of Ukraine invasion

Some 2,000 pro-Russian supporters marched through Frankfurt this afternoon amid demonstrations in several German cities backing President Vladimir Putin. A 350-car motorcade set off from Hannover to be greeted by 700 counter-demonstrators pledging their support for Ukraine. The motorcade, flying Russian and also a few German flags, is protesting against...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
U.K.
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Australia issues crushing blow to Putin and his cronies by hitting more than 70 Russian politicians and 30 'puppet' Ukrainian officials with more sanctions

Australia has moved to further sanction more than 70 Russian politicians and more than 30 'puppet' Ukrainian government officials installed in the separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk. The move comes as Ukrainian fighters say Russian forces are attacking the encircled Azovstal steel works plant in Mariupol after a ceasefire...
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
International Business Times

World War 3 News: Ex-NATO Commander Suggests West Start Preparing For ‘War With Russia’

A former NATO commander has urged the West to prepare for a possible war with Russia, an event that he called to be “the worst-case scenario” of the Ukraine conflict. Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s “Today” program, Sir Richard Shirreff warned that Russia is likely to respond aggressively to the West’s support of Ukraine. He also urged the West to start preparing for a war with Russia to deter President Vladimir Putin.
WORLD
Fortune

Fortune

123K+
Followers
6K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy