ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal Palm Beach, FL

Royal Palm Beach man strikes it rich on scratch-off ticket

By CBS12 News Staff
cw34.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Royal Palm Beach man is now a millionaire. He recently won $2 million on a...

cw34.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
City
Royal Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
West Palm Beach, FL
Lifestyle
Royal Palm Beach, FL
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Rush#House#The Mobil Gas Station
NBC Miami

6 to Know: Florida Sheriff Warns of Danger With Shark-Infested Beach Video

No. 1 - Family members and police are searching for a killer behind a shocking execution-style killing at a Fort Lauderdale convenience store that was caught on camera. The crime happened inside Tony’s Market, a convenience store near Sunrise Boulevard and Interstate 95 back on March 13. Surveillance footage from the store shows several people inside the store, including 34-year-old Steven Black. At one point, a man in a black hooded sweatshirt walks into the store, pulls out a gun and fatally shoots Black near the entrance. Colette Black, the victim's mother, said she's shocked someone would've targeted her son. Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Lottery
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in West Palm Beach, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews. West Palm Beach, the county seat of Palm Beach County in South Florida, is a fast-growing metropolis with a thriving city center, several cultural attractions, and a plethora of superb restaurants. It's a gathering area where visitors can enjoy one-of-a-kind stores and a variety of entertainment opportunities. There's something for everyone when it comes to dining in Palm Beach: from a luxurious all-American Sunday brunch to a Vietnamese Pho dinner, these are the top places to dine in Palm Beach.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
CarBuzz.com

Florida Man Crashes $700,000 Ford GT Just A Month After Buying It

Back in the 80s and 90s, supercars weren't nearly as quick as the hyper machines we have today, and over the years, the power levels and capabilities of these machines have exploded. The one thing that hasn't kept up with this growth in performance and capability is driver skill. It still astounds me that they allow anyone with a driver's license to buy a modern supercar, with the result usually being a very expensive pile of twisted metal after only a few hundred miles. Take ex-supercar owner Robert J. Guarini who recently crashed his extremely exclusive 2006 Heritage Edition Ford GT. The car was bought at auction for $704,000 and only saw a few miles on the road before meeting an untimely death.
FLORIDA STATE
WSVN-TV

Vandal damages bike store in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A vandal struck a Fort Lauderdale business. A man in a red hoodie was caught on camera pulling out a weight plate and throwing it at a bike and scooter store, Monday morning. After it bounced off a window, he threw it again leaving shattered...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy