ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Community leaders to host National Day of Prayer event

By Tatiana Battle
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=030Wa8_0fSifTHW00

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – May 5 is observed locally and across the country as the National Day of Prayer. Community leaders here in the Basin are recognizing the big day by inviting the public to the 5 Prayers For Our City prayer event in Odessa.

In a recent news release, local leaders like Mayor Javier Joven of Odessa, At Large City Councilwoman Denise Swanner and District 1 City Councilman Mark Matta will be hosting the city-wide prayer event. The event takes place at the MCM Fundome, on May 5th from 7 – 8:30 pm.

5 Prayers For Our City focuses on 5 issues in the community that each local speaker will address. The 5 issues of topic include mental health & suicide, public education, human trafficking, addiction, and abuse & neglect. Guest speakers will be in attendance to discuss the topics and those speakers include Aaron Kinsey Texas State Board of Education District candidate, Carrie Bronaugh with Harmony Home, Christopher Stanley with ECISD School Board, & Dr. Mark Alexander with the Springboard Center.

The event is free and open to the public and will begin with worship from The Hope Alive Church and Word of God Church.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Big 2 News

Entire community devastated by tragic loss

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On Monday, police said 21-year-old Leona Swinney was found dead in her bedroom in Missouri. She lived in Odessa for more than 20 years before moving to Missouri. While she left her home behind, she also left her mark on the community. Leona’s mother Christina Maliszewski said Leona’s love and passion […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Chick-fil-A’s Ms. Ann honored by local law makers

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Meet Elizabeth Ann Medford, better known as Ms. Ann. The spunky 91-year-old is a staple at the Chick-fil-A restaurant on 42nd Street, and today, she was honored by local law makers Congressman August Pfluger and Odessa Mayor Javier Joven for the service she has provided the community all these years.  Recently, Pfluger spoke on […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Trio arrested in Walmart theft

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Three women were arrested Monday after they were accused of stealing from an Odessa Walmart. Illianet Marrero, 44, Eliany Soto Figueroa, 20, and Danay Daniel, 30, have all been charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.  According to an arrest affidavit, on April 18, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to […]
ODESSA, TX
deseret.com

President Nelson extends ‘thoughts and prayers’ invitation on National Prayer Day

In recognition of this year’s National Prayer Day, President Russell M. Nelson shared a message about “thoughts and prayers” Thursday in a social media post. The message, accompanied by several photos, was shared on Facebook and Instagram by the president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, as well as the church’s newsroom.
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Society
Odessa, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Odessa, TX
Society
ABC Big 2 News

5-year-old asks neighbor for help, says dad hit his mom

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he strangled the mother of his child. Gery Castaneda, 27, has been charged with Assault by Strangulation.  According to an arrest affidavit, on April 13 officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to an apartment in the 8600 block of Hunter Miller Way […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Couple arrested in dollar store robbery

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man and woman are behind bars after police said they robbed a local dollar store and then tried to evade arrest. Marsha Marie Beltran, 30, has been charged with Robbery. Her accused getaway driver, Jesus Saralegui, 25, has been charged with Robbery and Evading Arrest.  According to an arrest affidavit, on […]
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Day Of Prayer#Kmid Kpej Rrb#Harmony Home#Ecisd School Board#The Springboard Center#The Hope Alive Church#Word Of God Church#Nexstar Media Inc
ABC Big 2 News

Missing Midland man found dead

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- According to the Midland Police Department, 25-year-old Nathaniel Machuca, who went missing earlier this month, was found dead Monday afternoon.  Around 1:00 pm on April 11, officers with MPD were dispatched to the vicinity of TX-349 after a body was found. That body was identified as Machuca. His cause of death is currently unknown. MPD said […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Mexican drug lord’s daughter released early from U.S. prison

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman convicted of dealing with Mexican businesses prohibited by law who also happens to be the daughter of Mexico’s most notorious drug lord was released early from federal custody. Jessica Johanna Oseguera Gonzalez, 35, was released from federal prison on March 14 after spending 25 months in custody, […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC Big 2 News

Mom leaves girl, 4, alone in apartment for hours, police say

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa mom is behind bars after police said she left her four-year-old child alone in an apartment for hours late last month. April Nicole Chandler, 38, has been charged with Abandoning/Endangering a Child as well as Possession. According to an affidavit, around 11:30 a.m. on March 28, officers with the Odessa […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Three more arrested in capital murder investigation

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has made three additional arrests on the ongoing capital murder investigation of a 37-year-old man. Nallely Belmares, Josias Hernandez and Juan Duñes were arrested in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Teodoro Martinez. According to a post by Sheriff Eddie Guerra, the three […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC Big 2 News

Man shoots at young daughter, mother during custody exchange

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police say he shot at his child and the child’s mother during a custody exchange. Isaac Mancha is facing three counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon and one charge for possession of marijuana.  The incident happened on April 7 when an officer with the […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Former juror who convicted Melissa Lucio speaks out

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Melissa Lucio was scheduled to be executed on April 27, after she was convicted of killing her 2-year-old daughter. Years after Lucio’s conviction some jurors are now coming forward claiming they got it wrong. ValleyCentral spoke with one of those jurors who says he would not have voted to convict Lucio […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Suspected porch pirate behind bars

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he was caught on video stealing a package. Ginovon Rojas, 38, has been charged with mail theft and evading arrest.  According to an affidavit, on May 2, Rojas was caught on camera stealing a package from the porch of a home in the […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Search warrant leads to large drug bust in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A search warrant executed last Friday led police to a large drug bust and landed two people in jail. Darin Lashawn Montgomery, 49, and Sharika Nicole Groves, 47, are both facing multiple charges relating to the manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance.  According to an arrest affidavit, on April 8, officers […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD searching for woman accused of theft

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Crime Stoppers and the Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a theft suspect. According to a Crime Stoppers post, on April 11, the woman pictured below stole a pink iPhone 13 with a glittery pink and teal case from another customer at Murphey USA. The woman […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD recovers stolen trailer

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last month after he reportedly stole a trailer and was then spotted driving around town with the trailer hitched to his truck. Rene Ramirez has been charged with Theft and Possession.  According to an affidavit, on April 23, an unknown man was caught on security camera […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy