Fox Sports’ RJ Young is joined by Producer Kat to respond to fans who gave their opinion on the Texas Longhorns’ lack of draft picks, and who might be the number one overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. As RJ points out, Texas didn’t have any players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft. Will that change in the future? Also, RJ wonders if the USC Trojans played the Oklahoma Sooners in the next five years, would it be more heated than the Ohio State Buckeyes vs. the Michigan Wolverines? RJ discusses it all during 'We Outchea!'.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO