ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

New method detects deepfake videos with up to 99% accuracy

By University of California - Riverside
techxplore.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComputer scientists at UC Riverside can detect manipulated facial expressions in deepfake videos with higher accuracy than current state-of-the-art methods. The method also works as well as current methods in cases where the facial identity, but not the expression, has been swapped, leading to a generalized approach to detect any kind...

techxplore.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

Swarming drones autonomously navigate a dense forest (and chase a human)

We’ve seen drone swarms before, going back a long ways in fact, but while they’re often well coordinated, they’re not collectively autonomous. That is, although they fly in an adjustable formation and avoid obstacles, their trajectories are being controlled by a central computer monitoring their positions and issuing commands.
TECHNOLOGY
hackernoon.com

A Product Manager's 600-Word Guide to Machine Learning

Machine learning (ML) is a technology or field of computer science that learns from historical data to make accurate predictions or decisions. Machine learning can be broadly divided into three categories: supervised, unsupervised, and reinforcement learning. Some applications of machine learning include: Forecasting, predicting weather, predicting and recommending products to a similar buyer. But, have we achieved artificial intelligence? No. It’s just a fancy phrase used to describe machine learning - at least for now, until we create an artificially intelligent agent.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
Phys.org

LOEN: Lensless opto-electronic neural network empowered machine vision

In recent years, advancements in the immense processing ability and parallelism of modern graphics processing units (GPUs) has generated the rapid development of deep learning based on convolutional neural networks (CNN), leading to effective solutions for a variety of issues in artificial intelligence applications. However, the massive amounts of data involved in vision processing limit the application of CNNs to those portable, power-efficient, computation-efficient hardware to process data on site.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Deep reinforcement learning for self-tuning laser source of dissipative solitons

Increasing complexity of modern laser systems, mostly originated from the nonlinear dynamics of radiation, makes control of their operation more and more challenging, calling for development of new approaches in laser engineering. Machine learning methods, providing proven tools for identification, control, and data analytics of various complex systems, have been recently applied to mode-locked fiber lasers with the special focus on three key areas: self-starting, system optimization and characterization. However, the development of the machine learning algorithms for a particular laser system, while being an interesting research problem, is a demanding task requiring arduous efforts and tuning a large number of hyper-parameters in the laboratory arrangements. It is not obvious that this learning can be smoothly transferred to systems that differ from the specific laser used for the algorithm development by design or by varying environmental parameters. Here we demonstrate that a deep reinforcement learning (DRL) approach, based on trials and errors and sequential decisions, can be successfully used for control of the generation of dissipative solitons in mode-locked fiber laser system. We have shown the capability of deep Q-learning algorithm to generalize knowledge about the laser system in order to find conditions for stable pulse generation. Region of stable generation was transformed by changing the pumping power of the laser cavity, while tunable spectral filter was used as a control tool. Deep Q-learning algorithm is suited to learn the trajectory of adjusting spectral filter parameters to stable pulsed regime relying on the state of output radiation. Our results confirm the potential of deep reinforcement learning algorithm to control a nonlinear laser system with a feed-back. We also demonstrate that fiber mode-locked laser systems generating data at high speed present a fruitful photonic test-beds for various machine learning concepts based on large datasets.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deepfake#Computer Vision#Computer Engineering#Facial Expression#Video Editing Software#Uc Riverside
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
PC Gamer

Intel acquires Finnish graphics tech company Siru Innovations

Intel Graphics tweeted that it has acquired Finnish company Siru Innovations. The company has a background in graphics and software development and it's expected that Intel will use this expertise as it ramps up its push into the discrete graphics market. The Siru team is expected to become part of...
BUSINESS
GeekyGadgets

Google is buying AR display company Raxium

Google has announced that it is making a new acquisition, the company is buying Raxium a developer of MicroLED displays that are designed for use in Augmented Reality devices and Virtual Reality devices. There are no details on how much Google has paid for Raxium, the terms of the deal...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
CNET

Nvidia's Powerful New Chip Aims to Help AI Understand You Better

Nvidia will begin selling a new AI acceleration chip later this year, part of the company's efforts to secure its leadership in a computing revolution. The faster chip should let AI developers speed up their research and build more advanced AI models, especially for complex challenges like understanding human language and piloting self-driving cars.
SOFTWARE
MedicalXpress

Newly discovered neural network gets visual and motor circuits in sync

A fruit fly walks on a small styrofoam ball fashioned into a floating 3D treadmill. The room is completely dark, and yet, an electrode recording visual neurons in the fly's brain relays a mysterious stream of neural activity, rising and falling like a sinusoidal wave. When Eugenia Chiappe, a neuroscientist...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Optimization of a molten iron scheduling problem with uncertain processing time using variable neighborhood search algorithm

Punctuality of the steel-making scheduling is important to save steel production costs, but the processing time of the pretreatment process, which connects the iron- and steel-making stages, is usually uncertain. This paper presents a distributionally robust iron-steel allocation (DRISA) model to obtain a robust scheduling plan, where the distribution of the pretreatment time vector is assumed to belong to an ambiguity set which contains all the distributions with given first and second moments. This model aims to minimize the production objective by determining the iron-steel allocation and the completion time of each charge, while the constraints should hold with a certain probability under the worst-case distribution. To solve problems in large-scale efficiently, a variable neighborhood algorithm is developed to obtain a near-optimal solution in a short time. Experiments based on actual production data demonstrate its efficiency. Results also show the robustness of the DRISA model, i.e., the adjustment and delay of the robust schedule derived from the DRISA model are less than the nominal one.
INDUSTRY
TechRadar

Identifying the skills needed to drive digital innovation

IT skills are crucial to business success in an increasingly digital world. Yet there is a major shortage of skilled IT professionals worldwide, particularly when it comes to those with experience in modern software development and delivery. Part of the challenge is that the rapid technological innovation that defines our world makes it easier for skills to become outdated quickly. This creates a constant need for IT professionals to learn and develop new skills.
TECHNOLOGY
Engadget

A new Google Cloud team is building services for Web3 developers

Is putting together a team to build backend services for developers. The company is hoping to make the primary destination for those who want to run apps. “We’re not trying to be part of that cryptocurrency wave directly,” Google Cloud vice president Amit Zavery told . “We’re providing technologies for companies to use and take advantage of the distributed nature of Web3 in their current businesses and enterprises.”
TECHNOLOGY
9to5Mac

SoundCloud snaps up music AI tech firm to bolster music discovery

SoundCloud believes that the next big thing on its platform relies on AI and machine learning, as the company announced it has acquired Musiio, which will help SoundCloud’s existing music intelligence capabilities and help the company identify what’s next in music trends and talent. Musiio’s technology focuses on...
MUSIC
Fast Company

The white noise machine gets a glorious redesign

There are few objects in the world with the deep psychological draw of a switch. A switch is meant to be switched, after all. That fact lives right in its name. The Ambient Machine pushes this phenomenon to the max. It’s a walnut box that features 32 unlabeled switches on its front. Designed by Pentagram’s partner Yuri Suzuki in conjunction with Japanese furniture company E&Y, the machine lets you create your own custom mix of ambient sound. With options ranging from white noise to ocean waves, the switches let you mix and match tracks, and add effects like reverb, to create your own ultimate serene soundtrack.
ELECTRONICS
TechCrunch

Galileo emerges from stealth to streamline AI model development

Fed up with the high failure rate — and the fact that menial (if important) data preparation tasks, like loading and cleaning data, still take up the bulk of data scientists’ time — Vikram Chatterji, Atindriyo Sanyal and Yash Sheth co-founded Galileo, a service designed to act as a collaborative system of record for AI model development. Galileo monitors the AI development processes, leveraging statistical algorithms to pinpoint potential points of system failure.
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

Make human services more accessible without losing the ‘human’ touch

My study of 65+ startups operating as tech-enhanced human services (TEHS) suggests that while companies should be ambitious about what tech can do for scaling a human service, they should also ensure that the human component of the service is not compromised. The rise of tech-enhanced human services. Many startups...
TECHNOLOGY
CarBuzz.com

Microsoft And Volkswagen Develop The World's Coolest Glasses

As cars become more advanced and digital than ever before, technology giants are increasingly joining forces with established automakers. Last year, Ford and Google signed a six-year deal to develop connected vehicle technologies, while Honda and Sony are gearing up to develop electric cars together. Not to be outdone, Microsoft has also been involved with automakers for some time. Last year, the company teamed up with Volkswagen to create self-driving technologies. Microsoft has now shed more light on its advanced HoloLens 2 project with VW. This device effectively puts augmented reality glasses in motion.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy